In Pictures: iTnews Cloud Covered Breakfast Summit in Perth
Powered by Microsoft & Dicker Data - Sponsored by Ever Nimble and Office Solutions IT
on Apr 1 2026 5:06PM
This iTnews Cloud Covered Breakfast Summit powered by Microsoft and Dicker Data was held at the QT in Perth yesterday. Sponsors Ever Nimble and Office Solutions IT spoke on stage alongside Perseus Mining and others to discuss the strategic value of modernising workflows onto public cloud.
Velvet-Belle Templeman (iTnews)
Delegates at the iTnews Cloud Covered Breakfast Summit
(L-R) Igor Pavic (Office Solutions IT) and Velvet-Belle Templeman (iTnews)
Shanil Daya (Ever Nimble)
(L-R) Stacey Squire (Perseus Mining) and Shanil Daya (Ever Nimble)
Audience Q&A
Audience Q&A
Antony D'Amico (TechClick)
Daniel Janicki (Dicker Data)
(L-R) Igor Pavic (Office Solutions IT), Daniel Janicki (Dicker Data), Shanil Daya (Ever Nimble) and Velvet-Belle Templeman (iTnews
Delegates at the iTnews Cloud Covered Breakfast Summit
Delegates at the iTnews Cloud Covered Breakfast Summit
The iTnews Cloud Covered Breakfast Summit
Delegates at the iTnews Cloud Covered Breakfast Summit
Delegates at the iTnews Cloud Covered Breakfast Summit
Delegates at the iTnews Cloud Covered Breakfast Summit
Delegates at the iTnews Cloud Covered Breakfast Summit
Delegates at the iTnews Cloud Covered Breakfast Summit
Igor Pavic (Office Solutions IT)
This iTnews Cloud Covered Breakfast Summit powered by Microsoft and Dicker Data was held at the QT in Perth yesterday. Sponsors Ever Nimble and Office Solutions IT spoke on stage alongside Perseus Mining and others to discuss the strategic value of modernising workflows onto public cloud.