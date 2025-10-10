In Pictures: Digital As Usual Cyber Security 2025 in Brisbane
A selection of photos from a recent Digital As Usual Cyber Security breakfast, held at the Sofitel in Brisbane.
on Oct 10 2025 6:42AM
Digital Nation's Digital As Usual Cyber Security roadshow made its final stop in Brisbane this week, with panels discussing human risk, quantifying cyber risk and supply chain risk. Delegates discussed a whole-of-business approach to cyber security.
Velvet-Belle Templeman (iTnews)
Human Risk Panel
Gabriela Guiu-Sorsa (Queensland Fire Department)
Niamh Shuley (Queensland Fire Department)
Haris Chaudhry (eSentire)
Mersija Mujic (Workpac)
Andrew Baker (NGM Group)
eSentire sponsored table
Commvault sponsored table
Trustwave sponsored table
AC3 sponsored table
Lois Penny (AC3)
Dane Warren (IOR)
Craig Bastow (Commvault)
Mikhail Lopushanski (Auto & General)
Sanja Marais (Aspen Medical)
Craig Searle (Trustwave)
(L-R) Mersija Mujic (Workpac), Iftekhar Alam (ISC2 Queensland Chapter) and Sanja Marais (Aspen Medical)
(L-R) Dana Winkworth (AC3), Sugi Upamanyu (QUT) and Lois Penny (AC3)
Malini Ramachandrom (Westpac)
Brett Morrison (QLD Government CSU)
Rob Snare (QLD Fire Department)
Andrew Baker (NGM Group)
