In Pictures: Commvault & AUSCERT 'ResOps' roundtable
A selection of photos from a recent iTnews roundtable lunch at Kiyomi Japanese restaurant at the Star on the Gold Coast.
on May 27 2026 4:44PM
This iTnews and AUSCERT executive roundtable, sponsored by Commvault, discussed 'ResOps', the holistic resilience operating model that treats recovery, cyber response and data protection as always-on disciplines.
Lunch was hosted at Kiyomi Japanese restaurant in the Star on the Gold Coast.
Marc Reinhardt (Icon Group)
Daniel Maine (NGM Group)
Joanne Ford (CENet)
Khaled Alenezi (The Star Entertainment Group)
Gabriela Guiu-Sorsa (WorkCover Queensland)
Morgan Llewellyn (Beach Energy)
Marc Reinhardt (Icon Group)
Gareth Russell (Commvault)
Pedro Silva (Brown Family Wine Group)
Nate Cochrane (iTnews)
Daniel Maine (NGM Group)
This iTnews and AUSCERT executive roundtable, sponsored by Commvault, discussed 'ResOps', the holistic resilience operating model that treats recovery, cyber response and data protection as always-on disciplines.