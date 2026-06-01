You meet the security standard. Shame no one can see it

If you’ve been paying attention, you know that mandatory minimum standards now apply to most connected consumer devices sold in Australia. If your new connected products don’t meet them, you can’t sell them.

So, if you’ve invested in security, meet the requirements and have done the work to make your product compliant, the brutal reality is that it’s largely invisible. Consumers can’t see it. Retailers don’t know about it. And competitors can take a risk and make the same claims without backing them up.

The good news is that’s about to change. Australia’s Security Labelling Scheme for Smart Devices is not just another tick-in-the-box compliance exercise. It’s being developed in partnership with the Australian Government and will make security:

Visible at the point of purchase

Comparable across products

Relevant to buying decisions

When the Scheme launches in 2027, security becomes a competitive advantage.

More than a claim - it’s certified

Right now, security is hiding in the fine print. It’s hard to verify, even harder to compare products and it's easy enough to paper over the gaps if you haven't done the work. Consumers are confused and manufacturers doing the right thing aren’t getting acknowledged for it.

The label will give manufacturers a clear, independently certified way to show whether a product meets defined security requirements and to what level. There will be a visible, trusted label in the market and it will become a genuine UPB (unique perceived benefit).

If you’re already investing in secure design, development and vulnerability management, the label will give you a straightforward way to prove it to consumers. If you’re not, it’s going to get harder to hide.

Part of a global transition

Australia’s scheme is being designed to align with international standards and labelling schemes including through the Global Cybersecurity Labelling Initiative (GCLI). That matters if you’re operating across markets.

Putting security in front of buyers and helping them choose the right level

Smart devices are embedded in everyday life, from baby monitors and appliances to wearables and infrastructure. They collect data, connect to networks and can carry significant risk if not properly secured.

The problem is that security is hard for consumers to assess. Even those who do their homework before buying are left comparing apples with oranges.

The label will give buyers a clear, simple way to understand whether a product meets recognised security requirements immediately without needing to delve into the fine print or interpreting complex technical information.

Don’t wait for 2027 – enquire about the pilot now

Treating 2027 as a distant deadline is a mistake; expectations will shift the moment the label hits the market. Security will be visible and the comparisons inevitable. Late movers will be playing catch-up.

To help manufacturers get ahead, we're kicking off a pilot in October 2026. This will be a live test of how the Scheme will operate in practice and give manufacturers, suppliers and distributors a chance to be guided through the full certification and compliance process.

There’s also a reputational upside: early participants won’t just be compliant – they’ll be seen to be ahead of the pack and be promoted as a Foundation Scheme Partner.

Pilot launch at the Connecting Technology Summit 2026

We’ll be launching the pilot at the Connecting Technology Summit taking place in Sydney (14 to 16 September). That’s three days with the people working across connected technology in Australia – from government to infrastructure, industry and research.

Earlybird tickets are on sale and there are a small number of major sponsorship packages available (along with targeted options across sessions, networking and roundtables).

What to do now