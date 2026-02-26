Women in Cyber Security Summit 2026: A Movement Transforming Australia’s Cyber Future

In response, the Women in Cyber Security Summit is returning for its second year. Bigger, bolder, and more determined to drive real change across Australia’s cyber landscape.
This is not just another industry gathering. It’s a movement. A challenge to outdated norms. A catalyst for action.
Driving Progress Through Leadership and Collaboration
Building on the momentum of last year’s landmark event, the 2026 Summit brings together influential voices from government, education, industry, and advocacy to tackle systemic barriers and build a more inclusive future.
Attendees will hear from leading experts and trailblazers as they:
- Break down systemic and structural barriers
- Address unconscious bias in hiring and leadership
- Build pathways that support women entering and progressing in cyber roles
- Highlight successful global models driving representation
- Share practical strategies to increase diversity and strengthen national security
This summit isn’t just about identifying challenges. It’s about designing and delivering the solutions.
What Attendees Can Expect
The full‑day program is designed to inspire, challenge, and empower. Highlights include:
- Inspiring keynote sessions from national cyber leaders
- Thought‑provoking panel discussions featuring innovators shaping the future
- Hands‑on workshops focused on hiring practices, mentorship, and talent pipelines
- Powerful networking opportunities with professionals committed to advancing diversity
- A collaborative environment built to spark new ideas, partnerships, and initiatives
Meet the Confirmed Speakers
This year’s speaker lineup features some of the most influential voices in cyber security:
- Lieutenant General Michelle McGuinness CSC, National Cyber Security Coordinator
- Chantelle Ralevska, Founder & CEO, Psyber
- Scarlette McDermott, Board Member, AISA
- Mihoko Matsubara, Chief Cybersecurity Strategist, NTT Corporation
- Renée Burton, Vice President of Threat Intelligence, Infoblox
Their insights and experiences will anchor a day dedicated to elevating women and strengthening Australia’s cyber workforce.
Be Part of the Change
Whether you are a leader, policymaker, educator, practitioner, student, or ally. Your voice and presence matter. This summit is a rare opportunity to influence the future of cyber in Australia and ensure women are empowered to lead, innovate, and thrive.
Event Details
Date: Thursday 12 March 2026
Time: 9:00am – 5:00pm (AEDT)
Venue: Great Hall, Parliament House, Canberra
Ticketing
- AISA member tickets: $180
- Individual tickets: $220
- Group tables (8 attendees): $1500
Inclusions: Morning tea, lunch, afternoon tea, networking drinks, and full access to the summit program.
Secure Your Spot
Be part of the movement shaping Australia’s cyber future.
Register today: https://conference.aisa.org.au/wics-2026/register/Site/Register