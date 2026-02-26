Women in Cyber Security Summit 2026: A Movement Transforming Australia’s Cyber Future

By
Follow google news

With women representing only 17% of the cyber security workforce, the conversation around gender diversity is more urgent than ever.

In response, the Women in Cyber Security Summit is returning for its second year. Bigger, bolder, and more determined to drive real change across Australia’s cyber landscape.

Women in Cyber Security Summit 2026: A Movement Transforming Australia&#8217;s Cyber Future

This is not just another industry gathering. It’s a movement. A challenge to outdated norms. A catalyst for action.

Driving Progress Through Leadership and Collaboration

Building on the momentum of last year’s landmark event, the 2026 Summit brings together influential voices from government, education, industry, and advocacy to tackle systemic barriers and build a more inclusive future.

Attendees will hear from leading experts and trailblazers as they:

  • Break down systemic and structural barriers
  • Address unconscious bias in hiring and leadership
  • Build pathways that support women entering and progressing in cyber roles
  • Highlight successful global models driving representation
  • Share practical strategies to increase diversity and strengthen national security

This summit isn’t just about identifying challenges. It’s about designing and delivering the solutions.

What Attendees Can Expect

The full‑day program is designed to inspire, challenge, and empower. Highlights include:

  • Inspiring keynote sessions from national cyber leaders
  • Thought‑provoking panel discussions featuring innovators shaping the future
  • Hands‑on workshops focused on hiring practices, mentorship, and talent pipelines
  • Powerful networking opportunities with professionals committed to advancing diversity
  • A collaborative environment built to spark new ideas, partnerships, and initiatives

Meet the Confirmed Speakers

This year’s speaker lineup features some of the most influential voices in cyber security:

  • Lieutenant General Michelle McGuinness CSC, National Cyber Security Coordinator
  • Chantelle Ralevska, Founder & CEO, Psyber
  • Scarlette McDermott, Board Member, AISA
  • Mihoko Matsubara, Chief Cybersecurity Strategist, NTT Corporation
  • Renée Burton, Vice President of Threat Intelligence, Infoblox

Their insights and experiences will anchor a day dedicated to elevating women and strengthening Australia’s cyber workforce.

Be Part of the Change

Whether you are a leader, policymaker, educator, practitioner, student, or ally. Your voice and presence matter. This summit is a rare opportunity to influence the future of cyber in Australia and ensure women are empowered to lead, innovate, and thrive.

Event Details

Date: Thursday 12 March 2026
Time: 9:00am – 5:00pm (AEDT)
Venue: Great Hall, Parliament House, Canberra

Ticketing

  • AISA member tickets: $180
  • Individual tickets: $220
  • Group tables (8 attendees): $1500

Inclusions: Morning tea, lunch, afternoon tea, networking drinks, and full access to the summit program.

Secure Your Spot

Be part of the movement shaping Australia’s cyber future.
Register today: https://conference.aisa.org.au/wics-2026/register/Site/Register

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
cyber securitypartner content

Sponsored Whitepapers

Uncomplicate IT Service Delivery with AI Agents
Uncomplicate IT Service Delivery with AI Agents
Getting ahead of the tech: what&#8217;s next for Australian organisations in digital transformation
Getting ahead of the tech: what’s next for Australian organisations in digital transformation
Fintech compliance made fast and secure
Fintech compliance made fast and secure
How to evaluate SIEM solutions Safeguarding your future Get a demo Download guide
How to evaluate SIEM solutions Safeguarding your future Get a demo Download guide
2025 Security operations insights: Three-quarters of security leaders need something new in SIEM
2025 Security operations insights: Three-quarters of security leaders need something new in SIEM

Events

Most Read Articles

Modernising the systems Australia can&#8217;t afford to switch off

Modernising the systems Australia can’t afford to switch off
From hype to value: The AI trends set to shape 2026

From hype to value: The AI trends set to shape 2026
Identity at the Centre: Why AI Is Accelerating a New Security Imperative

Identity at the Centre: Why AI Is Accelerating a New Security Imperative
From AI hype to AI help

From AI hype to AI help
techpartner.news logo
Sydney-based AI-cloud waste startup raises $3m
Sydney-based AI-cloud waste startup raises $3m
Brennan uses NiCE to modernise its contact centre
Brennan uses NiCE to modernise its contact centre
Impact Awards: Tecala slashes customer response times for fintech IQumulate
Impact Awards: Tecala slashes customer response times for fintech IQumulate
Interactive introduces private cloud platform
Interactive introduces private cloud platform
Digital61 expands cybersecurity portfolio
Digital61 expands cybersecurity portfolio

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?