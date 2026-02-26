Women in Cyber Security Summit 2026: A Movement Transforming Australia’s Cyber Future

In response, the Women in Cyber Security Summit is returning for its second year. Bigger, bolder, and more determined to drive real change across Australia’s cyber landscape.

This is not just another industry gathering. It’s a movement. A challenge to outdated norms. A catalyst for action.

Driving Progress Through Leadership and Collaboration

Building on the momentum of last year’s landmark event, the 2026 Summit brings together influential voices from government, education, industry, and advocacy to tackle systemic barriers and build a more inclusive future.

Attendees will hear from leading experts and trailblazers as they:

Break down systemic and structural barriers

Address unconscious bias in hiring and leadership

Build pathways that support women entering and progressing in cyber roles

Highlight successful global models driving representation

Share practical strategies to increase diversity and strengthen national security

This summit isn’t just about identifying challenges. It’s about designing and delivering the solutions.

What Attendees Can Expect

The full‑day program is designed to inspire, challenge, and empower. Highlights include:

Inspiring keynote sessions from national cyber leaders

Thought‑provoking panel discussions featuring innovators shaping the future

Hands‑on workshops focused on hiring practices, mentorship, and talent pipelines

Powerful networking opportunities with professionals committed to advancing diversity

A collaborative environment built to spark new ideas, partnerships, and initiatives

Meet the Confirmed Speakers

This year’s speaker lineup features some of the most influential voices in cyber security:

Lieutenant General Michelle McGuinness CSC , National Cyber Security Coordinator

Chantelle Ralevska , Founder & CEO, Psyber

Scarlette McDermott , Board Member, AISA

Mihoko Matsubara , Chief Cybersecurity Strategist, NTT Corporation

Renée Burton, Vice President of Threat Intelligence, Infoblox

Their insights and experiences will anchor a day dedicated to elevating women and strengthening Australia’s cyber workforce.

Be Part of the Change

Whether you are a leader, policymaker, educator, practitioner, student, or ally. Your voice and presence matter. This summit is a rare opportunity to influence the future of cyber in Australia and ensure women are empowered to lead, innovate, and thrive.

Event Details

Date: Thursday 12 March 2026

Time: 9:00am – 5:00pm (AEDT)

Venue: Great Hall, Parliament House, Canberra

Ticketing

AISA member tickets: $180

Individual tickets: $220

Group tables (8 attendees): $1500

Inclusions: Morning tea, lunch, afternoon tea, networking drinks, and full access to the summit program.

Secure Your Spot

Be part of the movement shaping Australia’s cyber future.

Register today: https://conference.aisa.org.au/wics-2026/register/Site/Register