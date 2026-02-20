Why WA organisations are rethinking cloud strategy in 2026

By
iTnews Cloud Covered Breakfast Summit, powered by Microsoft and Dicker Data.

Australia’s shift to public cloud is accelerating, and for organisations in Western Australia, the move comes with a distinct set of considerations.


Geographic isolation, network resiliency, and regulatory requirements all shape how technology leaders in WA think about cloud. It's not just about migrating workloads, it's about making sure performance, resilience, and security hold up in a local context. 

At the same time, conversations around edge computing have moved from concept to necessity. For sectors such as resources, energy, government and critical infrastructure, this shift carries particular weight.

Security is another area evolving quickly. As workflows move into public cloud, early architectural decisions can either simplify risk management down the track or create new layers of complexity. 

These are the topics that will be explored at the upcoming iTnews Cloud Covered Breakfast Summit, powered by Microsoft and Dicker Data, taking place on 31 March at QT Perth.

The breakfast session will bring together senior technology leaders from across Western Australia for a practical discussion on modernising workflows into public cloud, reducing architectural risk, and understanding where edge fits into long-term cloud strategy, with insights grounded in real-world experience. 

With limited places available, register your interest here.

