Why Australia’s Industrial Leaders Are Turning to Dynamic Aspect for Dynamics 365 Business Central

Across Australia’s industrial and mid-market sectors, the pressure to modernise legacy ERP platforms has never been greater. From manufacturing and engineering to logistics, infrastructure and financial services, organisations are seeking cloud-based platforms that deliver real-time insight, automation and scalability.

Dynamic Aspect is emerging as one of the country’s most trusted partners for this transformation — recognised by techpartner.news, Microsoft, Wiise and Insight Works for delivering high-impact outcomes with Dynamics 365 Business Central and the broader Microsoft Business Applications stack.

That reputation was reinforced when Dynamic Aspect was named a finalist in the 2025 techpartner.news Impact Awards for its work with Ausgroup Industrial Services — one of Australia’s leading engineering, fabrication and construction services companies.

Industrial-grade transformation for Ausgroup Industrial Services

Ausgroup Industrial Services operates across complex industrial environments, supporting major infrastructure, energy and resources projects nationwide. Like many industrial organisations, Ausgroup required a modern ERP platform capable of handling project-based operations, financial governance, asset management and real-time operational visibility.

Dynamic Aspect led the design and delivery of an AI-enabled ERP transformation built on Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central, delivering:

Improved financial visibility and reporting

Streamlined project and asset management

Enhanced operational control across multiple business units

A scalable cloud platform aligned with future growth

The project was recognised by techpartner.news Impact Awards judges as a standout example of business transformation using Microsoft business applications — demonstrating how modern ERP can drive productivity, decision-making and governance in complex industrial environments.

Recognised by Microsoft, Wiise and Insight Works

Dynamic Aspect’s industrial credentials extend well beyond a single project.

The company is a trusted delivery partner for Microsoft, implementing Business Central and the wider Dynamics 365 platform across manufacturing, engineering, distribution, government and financial services.

It is also a key partner of Wiise — Australia’s ERP platform purpose-built for local manufacturing and distribution businesses — and Insight Works, the specialist ISV behind advanced warehouse, manufacturing, quality and asset management solutions for Business Central.

This ecosystem enables Dynamic Aspect to deliver vertically-aligned ERP solutions that go far beyond finance, supporting end-to-end operations from the shop floor to the boardroom.

A Fast50 growth partner for the mid-market

Dynamic Aspect’s momentum has also been recognised in the 2025 techpartner.news Fast50, with nearly 30 per cent year-on-year growth — driven by rising demand from organisations migrating off legacy ERP platforms and investing in cloud-first business systems.

From legacy Dynamics GP and NAV replacements to modern greenfield deployments, Dynamic Aspect is helping Australian businesses unlock the full value of the Microsoft Business Applications stack — including Business Central, Power Platform, reporting, automation and industry-specific extensions.

For industrial and mid-market organisations seeking a proven transformation partner, Dynamic Aspect brings the experience, ecosystem and execution capability to deliver ERP projects that drive real business outcomes — not just system upgrades.