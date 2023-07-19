Why an onshore security cloud gives your IT team the edge

In the global digital economy there are many global threats, but that doesn’t mean cyber security teams cannot benefit from an onshore cloud here in Australia to meet local data compliance regulations. In this article we will look at how Australia’s IT leaders can engage with Trustwave and its partners to get the best of both – global intelligence and capability while retaining on-shore flexibility. We deliver cyber security sovereignty solutions for organizations, and this makes us unique in the market.

In July this year we announced the expansion of our globally federated, cloud-native Fusion platform into the Pacific region where client data will now be retained onshore in Australia.

This is a big differentiator in our local market as most security vendors cannot afford to federate their services across regions and thus usually locate everything in the US or Asia where costs are lower.

In response to market demand, we’re proud to be able to fill a glaring gap in the industry by delivering cybersecurity services that are infused with global threat intelligence and can operate on a global scale, all while providing local data storage.

Many organisations have strict policies around data access, even to the level of legislative compliance. By not holding data like a data centre provider, Trustwave is able to offer an onshore security service which meets industry standards but empowers customers with more visibility and control over their data.

Operationally, Trustwave Fusion utilises AWS Cloud in Sydney and is built using IRAP-assessed AWS services. Trustwave also maintains ISO27001 and SOC 2 Type II compliance certification across its organisation.

Uplift your capability today

With Fusion, the immediate benefit for IT teams is they have the option to increase their capability to offer a higher level of security, while keeping their data close to home.

Of course, engaging with Trustwave means more than the location of client data. Our Co-Managed SOC and Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services allow you to detect what others can’t find. With our managed security services, we enable organisations to respond better and faster with a wider picture of potential threats and attacks in client environments.

We also offer Managed Security Testing (MST), a subscription-based managed vulnerability scanning and penetration testing service to continuously identify vulnerabilities that can lead to data compromise in networks, applications, and databases.

IT leaders do not need to wait for alerts. With Trustwave you can depend on our team of global threat analysts and improve your threat visibility across clouds.

In one recent development, there has been significant discussion over the last six months about changes to the Australian Security of Critical Infrastructure (SOCI) Act. The Australian government has committed in the rules to creating guidance material to support their implementation, which could mean more controls on where data is housed.

Trustwave’s Managed Vendor Risk Assessment (MVRA), our scalable cyber supply chain risk assessment solution for enterprises and SMBs, is also available globally. This capability meets the surge in demand for deep supply chain risk assessments.

Stay ahead with 24 by 7 security

How does Fusion keep you one step ahead of hackers and cyber criminals? The Fusion platform provides enterprises with unprecedented visibility and control over how security resources are provisioned, monitored, and managed across any environment.

Fusion connects the digital “footprints” of enterprises to our security cloud comprised of a data lake, advanced analytics, actionable threat intelligence, a wide range of security services and Trustwave SpiderLabs, the company’s elite team of global security specialists and researchers.

With Fusion customers get access to an intuitive application to deliver the ability to manage complex security programs from a computer, tablet or mobile phone. This improves incident accuracy, response time and actions.

While all Pacific client data ingested into the Fusion platform will remain within Australia, you get the actionable insights of Trustwave’s global SpiderLabs Threat Intelligence and scale of its leading-edge Security Operations Center teams.

Trustwave SpiderLabs is renowned for delivering expert security and penetration testing services; incident readiness and data breach forensic investigations; innovative security research and major threat discoveries; and threat intelligence that fuels industry-leading managed security services and technologies.

More advanced options like “SOC as a Service” are available to organisations which might not have the resources or capital to establish one themselves. Our experts can also help partners with setting up a SOC and what path to take to make it work for clients.

Whatever your SOC needs are, our consulting and professional services team is there to help.

We also help you stay ahead of today's managed detection and response (MDR) security challenges by tracking, hunting, and eradicating threats.

Our MDR helps you improve your threat visibility by being available across clouds; detect and respond fast by leveraging our leading SecOps platform; and boost your security posture by being proactive to eliminate persistent and embedded threats in your environment.

With Trustwave you can also get in-house penetration testing (most vendors outsource this), and in-house database protection and award-winning email security with our home grown MailMarshall service.

We are committed to continuing the growth and investment into the Pacific region to drive success for our customers and allow them to conduct business securely.

Our unique combination of world-class SpiderLabs security talent and market-leading Fusion platform enables us to meet the strenuous security needs of global enterprises, while keeping their data close to home.

