Unveiling the Invisible Threat: Mastering the Art of Conveying Cyber Risks to Boards

Boards play a key role in securing budget and executive sponsorship for cybersecurity programs, while non-executive directors can also be held personally liable if their business suffers a cyberattack.

It is therefore crucial for chief information security officers (CISOs) to learn to better communicate cyber risk to boards, to ensure that the appropriate level of risk awareness and investment is directed towards cybersecurity.

In an iTnews roundtable sponsored by Check Point Software Technologies, and in partnership with AusCERT, a group of CISOs from Australian end-user organisations discussed their stakeholder management strategies, challenges and successes, to better leverage the board to drive cyber resiliency in their organisations.

