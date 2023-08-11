Transforming workplace productivity through artificial intelligence

Artificial intelligence is disrupting global business and economies in unprecedented ways, a trend set to become more pronounced over the next decase and Accubits Technologies is a pioneer in building custom AI solutions.

Accubits, which was formed in 2012 as a software development company, has been at the forefront of AI and Blockchain solutions since their inception, with high-profile clients including NASA, Shell, Nissan, JP Morgan Chase, United States Postal Service, and the US Department of Homeland Security, to name but a few. Headquartered in the US, the company also has offices in the UK, Dubai, Australia and India, and is set to launch a range of new solutions into the Australian market.

When the company launched there were very few organisations providing custom solution development using artificial intelligence, Nick Kumaran, Managing Director - Australia and New Zealand says. “Our existing clients have always valued our approach towards innovation and our desire to solve complex technical problems, and we were able to deliver ground-breaking technology solutions.”

As an early developer and adopter over the past decade, Accubits has been able to successfully leverage AI and automation solutions for its own benefit across every business function, leading to far greater efficiencies. In the sales and pre-sales departments, for example, the majority of time-consuming tasks have been reduced by up to 75 percent of their original time, with scope for greater reductions of up to 90 percent across all departments, Accubits says.

Cutting-edge business enablers

Accubits understands just how vital AI will be for organisations to solve increasingly complex technical problems going forward. It also fully appreciates the opportunities that AI presents for businesses who may not fully appreciate exactly what AI solutions can do for them in their day-to-day operations.

“How do you achieve more with less by using artificial intelligence and automation technologies? We specialise in empowering organisations to embrace AI in a rapidly changing global business landscape. To this end, our solutions are designed to speed up decision-making and remove human error by providing advanced insights using analytics and algorithms,”Kumaran says.

Accubits is launching a suite of AI tools and services to the Australian market that can automate close to 70 percent of all business processes for organisations ranging from mid-market to enterprises. Generative AI consulting is designed specifically for higher operational efficiency using data analytics to automate functions such as pre-sales, sales, legal document processing and human resources.

Another offering, Model Zoo, is designed for enterprise adoption and automation of different departmental workflows, while Foundation Flow consists of a drag and drop interface that supports over 50 state-of-the-art open-source models that can be used to build use-cases for enterprises.

Extensive consultation

Accubits’ consultation process is designed to find the best solutions for specific clients. “We work as trusted technical partners where we prioritise understanding our client's environment, objectives and challenges. From that starting point we can then gain a deep understanding of their business processes,” Sathesh Sriskandarajah, Director of Consulting says.

Armed with an understanding of the operating environment and the business challenges at hand, Accubits can then design the most appropriate solution from concept to implementation, using a process involving:

An initial AI assessment

Use case identification and prioritisation

Use case roadmap

AI development

Testing and validation

Implementation strategy

Proof of concept

Full AI development

System integration

Development and support

Operationalisation.

“We ultimately design bespoke solutions given every client is unique, however they all leverage our extensive knowledge and experience, utilising a combination of custom-built and commercially available technology components,” Kumaran says.

Organisations that don’t adopt some form of AI now will find themselves at a distinct competitive disadvantage going forward, given the technology’s ability to unlock vast improvements in productivity, efficiency and employee satisfaction.

Accubits gives organisations a unique opportunity to partner with a solutions provider at the forefront of AI technology with dedicated services and teams that enable the best possible consulting and implementation experience.

“Our proven track record, deep industry knowledge and dedication to excellence make us the ideal choice for clients seeking to unlock AI’s full potential. By using our solutions, we do all the heavy technical lifting so you don’t need to invest in a technical team of your own and we can provide access to proprietary and open-source models depending on the use case,” Kumaran adds.

Find out more about Accubits Technologies here: