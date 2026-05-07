Thomas Peer Solutions unveils data cloud platform and executive leadership forum for 2026

Fragmented technology stacks add complexity to data security, governance and utilisation, making AI projects more expensive and less likely to succeed. However, a new platform that unifies technologies from leading vendors enables enterprises and government agencies to securely realise the full potential of data and AI.

Australian IT solutions provider Thomas Peer Solutions has launched the Thomas Peer Data Cloud, which brings together offerings from strategic partners such as Dell Technologies, NetApp, Veeam, Wasabi Technologies, Datadog and CrowdStrike to enable organisations to secure and manage their data across hybrid environments.

A single managed platform

Technologies from these vendors are available in a single managed platform built to address key customer pain points: data protection and recoverability, cyber resilience, observability and compliance, and data intelligence for AI readiness.

Thomas Peer Data Cloud incorporates as-a-service offerings spanning backup, cyber-vault, infrastructure, security and disaster recovery, backed by 24x7x365 enterprise-grade technical support through dedicated, certified backup engineers. This ensures continuous protection, rapid incident response, and SLA-backed recovery for Microsoft 365 and Entra ID workloads within the platform.

Preparing for an AI-driven future

The announcement comes as organisations across government and enterprise, including healthcare, face increasing cyber risk, stricter regulatory requirements, and rising customer expectations of system uptime and data recovery speeds.

“Organisations are under enormous pressure to secure and govern their data while also preparing for the AI-driven future,” says Udara Dharmadasa, CEO of Thomas Peer Solutions. “The Thomas Peer Data Cloud is designed to bring together the critical technologies required to protect, observe and unlock the value of enterprise data through a single, secure platform.”

Discussing the role of executives in shaping data strategy

The company has also conducted the Executive Data Leadership Forum 2026, a C-level event designed to bring together industry leaders, technology partners and enterprise executives to discuss the evolving role of executive leadership in shaping data strategy.

The forum focused on key topics including cyber resilience, observability, data governance, and how organisations can build the data maturity required to support AI initiatives.

Thomas Peer Solutions partners welcome the launch

Thomas Peer Solutions’ partners welcomed the launch and forum. “Today’s data leaders face an evolving threat landscape that demands both intelligent management and cyber resilience,” says a spokesperson from Veeam. “Thomas Peer Data Cloud’s four-pillar approach: Transform, Secure, Manage, and Comply, addresses these critical challenges through a curated partner ecosystem.

“As organisations seek to protect, govern, and unlock value from their data assets, solutions like the Thomas Peer Data Cloud enable the next generation of data leadership. We’re proud to support Thomas Peer’s launch and its Data Leadership Forum.”

A spokesperson for Wasabi Technologies concurs: “Wasabi Technologies is proud to participate in the launch of the Thomas Peer Data Cloud.