Take control of your connectivity with Telstra’s Adaptive Networks Centre

Empowering customers to design, deploy and scale their own solutions, Telstra’s new Adaptive Networks Centre delivers a step-change experience to enterprise and business customers managing their connectivity.

Today’s telecommunications customer experience depends on much more than simply data speeds and network coverage. Key attributes like security, resiliency, downlink, uplink, jitter and latency all play a critical role in underpinning success.

Along with this more holistic view of network performance, enterprise and business customers also demand agility. This includes faster activation for time-critical industries, scalability for sectors with variable demand, and resilience and visibility for highly regulated industries.

The problem is that traditional connectivity models have been weighed down by manual processes, fragmented systems and limited visibility, all of which create friction in the customer experience.

Recognising these business challenges, Telstra has refined connectivity to meet the demands of fast-paced modern business, says Marty McGrath, Group Owner - Fixed Connectivity, Product and Technology, at Telstra.

“Over the past few years, we’ve made bold decisions to radically simplify and digitise our core business,” McGrath says.

“A key part of Telstra’s five-year ‘Connected Future 30’ strategy includes Network as a Product (NaaP), which is transforming our physical infrastructure into dynamic, software-driven and programmable products for our customers.”

Adaptive Networks Centre (ANC) is one of Telstra’s first NaaP offerings, providing on demand self-service to make enterprise-grade connectivity hassle-free.

Through a single intuitive interface, ANC allows business and enterprise customers to visualise, configure, adapt and evolve their networks in real time. It moves beyond digital portals to API-driven engagement which is network-native rather than just a digital front end.

ANC is built for customers who want maximum visibility and flexibility over the connectivity which powers their business, McGrath says.

“We’ve invested heavily in bringing Telstra’s network into a modern era,” he explains. “ANC is built directly into the network, not added on top as another layer. That’s why it stands out - it pairs a contemporary digital experience with the network capabilities Telstra is known for, especially reliability, reach and security.”

“All of these puts control back into the hands of our customers by replacing complex manual processes with a streamlined digital experience.”

ANC provides customers with digital quoting, design, ordering, visibility and management of network services, with much more speed and control than traditional models.

Rather than hard-configured industry solutions, ANC is designed to be industry-agnostic and outcome-focused, providing adaptable building blocks that can be configured to meet different industry needs.

For example, a car hire company connecting a new site can have it up and running in days instead of weeks. Meanwhile, a freight operator dealing with peak holiday demand can upgrade bandwidth across multiple sites in near real time.

“We describe it as ‘inversion of control’,” McGrath says, “because it places network product decisions firmly in the hands of customers.”

As one of Telstra’s first NaaP offerings, Adaptive Networks Centre (ANC) is built entirely on the Telstra Reference Architecture Model (TRAM) framework and powered by TM Forum Open Digital Architecture.

ANC sits naturally as the experience layer across Telstra’s Adaptive portfolio, integrating with ordering, billing, assurance and delivery systems

This allows customers to integrate connectivity into how they already run operations and IT, while also catering to partners who help deliver and manage outcomes.

It’s an approach which has seen ANC recognised as a Finalist in the Gartner 2025 Eye on Innovation Awards for Communications Service Providers (APAC). ANC also won the TM Forum Excellence Awards (Category: Excellence in Customer Experience) for “Customer innovation unleashed through inversion of control: The Adaptive Networks Product Experience”.

Adaptive Networks Centre currently supports Telstra Internet Direct Adapt enterprise and carrier-grade high performance internet on dedicated fibre, as well as Adaptive Broadband for next generation broadband internet connectivity. Telstra has an extensive roadmap of additional connectivity product components such as Layer 2, Satellite and IPVPN.

ANC’s roadmap also includes richer APIs for direct integration and consumption by customer systems, to provide deeper telemetry, observability and reporting. With this will come new commercial models, including usage-based and attribute-based pricing.

Going forward, ANC will also support increasingly intelligent interactions, including natural-language style reporting and AI-assisted insights and automation, as part of the movement from human-in-the-loop to autonomous networking.

“Adaptive Networks Centre will reshape how our enterprise and business customers engage with us,” McGrath says.

“It’s all about removing the friction, so telecommunications is a powerful business enabler rather than a bottleneck.”

To get started on their Adaptive Networks Centre journey, customers can simply reach out to one of Telstra’s experts or visit www.telstra.com/anc