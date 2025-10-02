Synology Showcases Sovereign Enterprise Solutions at Solution Day in Australia, Engaging 250+ IT Leaders and Partners

Synology successfully hosted its first APAC stop of Synology Solution Day in Australia, bringing together 250 IT leaders to explore innovations in enterprise primary storage, resilient data protection, and secure AI-powered productivity.

"Synology's mission is to build a better world with data," said Joanne Weng, Director of International Business at Synology. "As AI transforms the way organisations operate, it is crucial for businesses to maintain control and sovereignty over their information. At Solution Day 2025, we showcased solutions that prioritise data autonomy, enabling Australian businesses to make informed decisions, safeguard critical assets, and responsibly leverage technology to drive sustainable outcomes."

Industry Panel on Data Sovereignty and Cyber Resilience

A major highlight of the event was a panel discussion featuring leading industry experts, who shared their insights and real-world experiences on how organisations can strengthen their data strategies. The distinguished panellists included:

Dr. Edwin R. Lampugnani , Founding Director & CEO of AirHealth

, Founding Director & CEO of AirHealth Grant Crough , CISO of LEAP Strategies

, CISO of LEAP Strategies Neil Shan, Managing Director of IT Ecosystems



