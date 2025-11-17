Suntory Oceania’s $30 million IT transformation powers carbon-neutral multi beverage facility

When Suntory Oceania embarked on plans to build a $400 million carbon-neutral manufacturing and distribution facility in Queensland – the largest single FMCG investment in Australia in the last decade – it knew technology would be the cornerstone of its success.

Behind the scenes, a three year, $30 million IT transformation not only powered the new site’s digital backbone but also quietly re-engineered how the company connects with its customers, manages supply, and scales across Australia and New Zealand.

To achieve the outcome, Matt Dixon, Director Digital and IT, and his team rebuilt the company’s digital landscape around SAP S/4 HANA, delivering an end-to-end ecosystem that spans production, warehousing, sales, and customer engagement.

“We weren’t just building systems,” Dixon said. “We were laying the digital foundation for the business to scale, innovate and lead. It was a transformation of how we think, work and grow as a business.”

The results show the scale of this ambition. The project supported the transformation as it grew its workforce by +35 per cent, delivered 95 per cent DIFOT (delivery in full, on time) from Day One, and ensured zero major outages or rollbacks during the rollout. That alone was an achievement rarely seen in projects of such scope.

Technology at the Heart of Manufacturing Excellence

The new Swanbank Beverage Facility can produce 20 million cases of drinks annually and is designed to scale even further. Its automation capabilities are equally striking: two full pallets can be produced and stored every minute, placing it among the most advanced beverage manufacturing facilities in the region.

To achieve that level of performance, the Digital & IT team synchronised 34 interfaces between SAP, Extended Warehouse Management (EWM), and operational technology systems. Among the highlights is one of the world’s first automated shuttles connecting roll-on/roll-off docks directly with production lines, eliminating manual bottlenecks and unlocking real-time visibility from order to dispatch.

SAP Integrated Business Planning now senses demand, triggers automated orders from suppliers, and optimises production scheduling. Combined with SAP ACDOCA’s universal journal capabilities, it enables precise, data-driven decision-making across every business function.

Meanwhile, while the transformation modernised the back end, its most visible impact lies in how Suntory Oceania engages customers and trade partners.

A new CRM platform now acts as the single source of truth across sales, support, and customer self-service, connecting seamlessly with a telephony and sales-force automation system for the company’s 200-strong licenced sales team. The online store has also been rebuilt to accommodate the expanded alcoholic portfolio and real-time licence verification.

These digital upgrades enable dynamic pricing and near-real-time integration with manufacturing and logistics – meaning the company can respond faster to market shifts and maintain service levels even amid disruption.

It’s this convergence of front- and back-office systems that earned Suntory Oceania, along with its partners DXC Technology and Accenture, the 2025 SAP Best Tech Award for Customer Experience. The recognition underscored how a legacy beverage business can use enterprise platforms not just for efficiency, but for customer intimacy.

A New Era for the Region’s Beverage Industry

The combined impact of Suntory Oceania’s IT and operational transformation goes beyond internal efficiency. It positions the company as a catalyst for the next generation of advanced manufacturing in Australia and New Zealand.

The Swanbank facility’s carbon-neutral credentials align with Suntory’s global “Growing for Good” philosophy, while the company’s digital infrastructure ensures those sustainability goals are backed by data transparency and real-time control.

A short video showcasing the new facility can be viewed here.

Suntory Oceania’s transformation represents a true reinvention of identity. By uniting technology, sustainability and brand under one regional strategy, the company has created a multi-beverage powerhouse with the scale of a multinational and the agility of a start-up.

As Dixon put it, the journey has been about more than just technology. “Every part of the business, from our people to our partners, had to evolve together. What we’ve built isn’t just a facility; it’s the platform for Suntory Oceania’s future.”

That future now rests on a digital core capable of sensing demand, responding instantly, and powering the kind of connected enterprise that modern consumers and retailers expect.

For the beverage sector, and for Australia’s broader manufacturing landscape, Suntory Oceania’s story offers a clear signal – digital transformation should not just be an afterthought; in the right strategic hands it is the main ingredient of resilience and growth.