Schneider Electric: Your One-Stop Shop for Comprehensive AI Solutions

In today's rapidly evolving technological landscape, businesses need more than just products; they need comprehensive solutions that foster agility, security and modernisation. Schneider Electric provides a complete range of AI solutions, acting as a single source for every stage of AI deployment, from initial concepts and design to implementation and ongoing management.

Schneider Electric's AI solutions cater to diverse sectors such as healthcare, retail, manufacturing, and finance. Here are some examples of where it has addressed unique challenges to help customers:

Retail

For retailers, Schneider Electric's AI solutions improve inventory management, operational efficiency and customer experience. It offers tools for personalised shopping, real-time inventory tracking and smart contact centre routing.

These AI solutions help retailers modernise equipment, strengthen data security and accelerate cloud adoption, ultimately improving customer engagement and profitability.

Manufacturing

In manufacturing, Schneider Electric's AI solutions optimise supply chain management, predictive maintenance and quality control. Edge AI applications enable real-time equipment monitoring, energy management, and adaptive robotics control. In return, this reduces downtime, improves product quality and enhances operational efficiency.

Finance

The banking and finance sector benefits from Schneider Electric's AI solutions through highly personalised customer engagement, cost reduction, and advanced data analytics for cybersecurity.

Solutions support real-time fraud detection, instant credit decisions and predictive ATM maintenance, which improves security, enhances customer experiences and drives revenue growth.

Healthcare

Schneider Electric's AI solutions enhance patient care, streamline medical imaging and diagnostics, and support research and development.

In healthcare, edge AI applications enable remote patient monitoring, emergency response management and data analysis whilst preserving privacy. For example, Royal Perth Hospital's HIVE (Health in a Virtual Environment) system continuously monitors critical patients, ensuring optimal care and efficient resource allocation.

Tailored Solutions, Seamless Deployment

Schneider Electric recognises the unique requirements of each business. Its design approach involves thorough end-to-end mapping of processes and technology platforms, to deliver tailored solutions which meet specific needs. The focus is on building trust between operational technology (OT) and information technology (IT) teams, defining interoperability and implementing robust security measures.

The deployment process is seamless and efficient, allowing businesses to quickly realise the full advantages of AI. Schneider Electric offers a range of hardware and software, including EcoStruxure IT for cloud-based monitoring and control, and NetBotz for enhanced environmental and physical security. Solutions are scalable and adaptable for both local edge and regional data centres.

Schneider Electric provides comprehensive AI solutions that drive agility, security and modernisation. By partnering with Schneider Electric, businesses can fully leverage AI's potential, transforming their operations and achieving sustainable growth. With its expertise, innovative solutions and strong global partnerships, Schneider Electric is a trusted partner for your AI journey.