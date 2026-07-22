Scaling innovation safely: innovating through rapid prototyping with the mission in mind

Scaling AI from prototype to production is not simply a question of automation. Many prototypes prove what is technically possible. Fewer prove what is operationally feasible and sustainable.

For government and defence, the real test is whether an AI-enabled capability can be trusted, governed, integrated and adopted in mission-critical environments. That requires operational confidence, sound engineering foundations and executive sponsorship from the outset.

Rapid prototyping plays an important role in this process, but it cannot be treated as a shortcut around discipline. Operators need to see and interact with capability, not just hear claims about it. A demonstration can illustrate the art of the possible and validate an offering yet still fall short without engineering rigour.

In mission-critical environments, engineering excellence extends well beyond software development. Security, systems integration, data engineering, data quality and operational resilience all influence whether a prototype can mature into a deployed capability. Information Security Domains, hosting requirements and enterprise access control are all examples of real-world constraints that shape whether a demonstration can move from prototype to production.

This is why Louisa Pontonio, Leidos Australia’s Account Executive for Mission Software Solutions, says rapid prototyping must be grounded in disciplined engineering from the start. Drawing on Leidos Australia’s 25-plus years supporting government and defence customers, and her work with leaders across government, defence and intelligence, Pontonio argues that prototypes must be built with production, security and mission outcomes in mind.

In rapidly evolving operational environments, it is important to simultaneously realise speed whilst applying essential levels of engineering rigour, not just a delivery ambition. Solutions that take too long to mature can miss the opportunity to deliver impact. Teams that can’t interactively engage with stakeholders and enhance solutions in lock step with the customer fall away from the operational rhythm. Equally, the loss of engineering integrity in the pursuit of speed is equally harmful to business outcomes.

AI tools, dedicated sandpit environments and engineering facilities such as Leidos’ Mission Software Centre enable teams to test, validate and mature capabilities faster, while maintaining the discipline needed for secure, mission-critical delivery.

Those with a “move fast and break things” mindset might fear that governance throttles innovation. Pontonio says governance done right enables innovation by building trust in mission software solutions, particularly in sectors like government and defence.

“Governance doesn't have to throttle innovation, even when it comes to mission software solutions, but it requires a collaborative approach,” she says.

“Rather than seeing governance as a constraint, we’ve built a culture that encourages both curiosity and discipline, with boundaries around exploration rather than blanket restrictions. By embedding pragmatic guardrails as early as possible in the development life cycle through our people, processes and tools, our teams can move at speed with confidence.”

Access to AI tools, innovation forums, executive sponsorship and AI champion groups supports curiosity within controlled environments. Early engagement with operational users also helps align governance with real-world needs.

“From our meetings with executives across government, defence and intelligence, I can say that buy-in from the top down is also very important, along with understanding the intent of the operational environments and how the AI will integrate with existing capabilities. At the end of the day, production success for these customers is less about the AI model and more about how the organisation will adopt the AI capability,” Pontonio says.

Establishing “trust traceability” is essential for building confidence at all levels. The first element of this is building trust in the data. AI outputs must clearly reference source data so users can verify results. Starting with small, controlled datasets is one way to progressively build confidence before scaling into more complex environments.

“In these kinds of environments, AI can’t be a magic black box; government and defence users need transparency and confidence in how decisions are made and which trusted sources were called upon,” Pontonio says. “Especially when AI is assisting with human decision-making rather than replacing it.”

“This level of high assurance needs to be baked in, not bolted on afterwards, which is why our AI models reference everything that they touch to ensure that trust in outcomes can be verified rather than taken on faith. Building this trust from the outset significantly improves the likelihood that innovative AI capabilities will achieve meaningful operational outcomes.”

Secondly, this trust-led approach shapes where AI is best applied. Three key use cases are internal project support, project delivery and mission-critical operational systems, such as defence decision support and cyber-critical infrastructure monitoring.

Sometimes the best early AI use cases involve helping project teams use AI tools to deliver improved capabilities more quickly and at lower cost, whether or not the final capability includes AI. This could, for example, enhance their risk identification and mitigation within the project or accelerate their ability to document and obtain approvals to operate.

When it comes to mission software solutions, AI integration and augmentation must be supported by best-practice engineering. AI-assisted coding can accelerate development, but it cannot replace disciplined engineering practices. Rapid prototyping still needs experienced practitioners who understand how prototypes mature into secure, scalable products. T

“When you’re working towards an outcome that will scale and handle real-world scenarios, it needs to be in the hands of experienced engineers,” Pontonio says.

“This requires people who understand engineering, security, know what good looks like and have years or even decades of experience in sectors like government and defence.”

“Experienced engineers don’t just understand how to write code, they understand the operational environments these products will support, what data they will interact with and how they will integrate with other applications to align with mission outcomes.”

Ultimately, mission-focused innovation depends on trust at every stage. Rapid prototyping builds operational trust by giving mission owners and operational users early confidence in how a capability will work in real environments. Sound technical foundations create engineering trust, ensuring security, governance, integration and data quality are considered from the outset. When these foundations are matched with speed, disciplined delivery, an investment in the appropriate tools and executive sponsorship, organisations can move promising AI capabilities from demonstration to mission advantage with greater confidence and impact.