Retail technology is evolving fast – but integration remains the real battleground

In retail, technology has never moved more quickly. But for many IT leaders, speed isn’t the problem - it’s direction.

From composable commerce platforms to AI-powered personalisation engines, the options are expanding at a dizzying rate. At the same time, consumer expectations are climbing and economic conditions are tightening. Senior Management and IT decision-makers are being asked to deliver connected, secure and scalable systems that can adapt in real time.

“Retailers are having to make tougher, smarter decisions and make them fast,” says Tim Rusbridge, creator of RetailTech Marketplace. “The combination of digital innovation, customer demand and cost pressures is forcing IT and business leaders to align priorities more closely than ever before.”

From ‘best-in-class' to ‘best-connected’

According to KPMG’s Retail Outlook 2025, many retailers find that technology once considered “best-in-class” is no longer fit-for-purpose. Overlapping features, limited interoperability and manual workarounds have created costly inefficiencies.

The challenge is no longer about whether to invest but how to integrate and ensure every tool contributes to a single connected view of the customer, operations and inventory.

A single customer order might now traverse multiple systems, stores, partners and payment providers before fulfilment. That complexity demands more than point solutions. It requires robust integration, strong data foundations and a security-first approach.

The store as a connected hub

While much of the digital conversation focuses on ecommerce and omnichannel, the physical store is undergoing its own technology transformation. Mobile POS, RFID inventory tracking, digital signage and smart shelving are turning stores into hubs for fulfilment, data capture and personalised service.

For IT leaders, that means ensuring store technology is not only functional but seamlessly connected. Real-time data accuracy, secure payment integration and consistent customer profiles across channels are now baseline expectations.

It also means evaluating infrastructure readiness - from in-store connectivity and device management to edge computing and IoT security - so that store innovation can scale without compromising performance or compliance.

Where IT focus is shifting

Across the sector, retail IT spend is clustered around some high impact priorities:

Real-time inventory visibility: ensuring stock data is accurate and accessible across all channels

AI-driven personalisation: using data to adapt offers, recommendations and content dynamically

Loss prevention and security: integrating physical and cyber security to reduce risk

Payments and fulfilment optimisation: streamlining transaction speed, accuracy and settlement

But as Rusbridge notes, “Technology doesn’t deliver outcomes in isolation. It needs to be tied to clear business priorities with a roadmap that makes sense for the organisation’s scale, maturity and customer base.”

The integration imperative

Without cohesive technology strategies, retailers risk overinvesting in flashy features while underdelivering on fundamentals like trust, speed and consistency.

Integration isn’t just about APIs - it’s about aligning systems, people and processes so that the retail experience feels effortless to the customer, even if it’s complex behind the scenes.

