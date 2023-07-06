Reduced case resolution times and increased victim and witness engagement with Appian case management

A new case management system deployed at the Office of Public Prosecutions (OPP) in Victoria is expected to help resolve criminal matters faster, improve engagement with crime victims and contribute to increased community confidence in the state’s criminal justice system.

Darryl Slabe, Program Director, Digital Transformation at the OPP, said the case management system built on the Appian AI-Powered Process Platform will deliver operational efficiencies and real-time data access to support informed decision-making.

“This is expected to reduce case resolution times and improve communication and engagement with victims and witnesses,” Slabe said.

In addition, the Appian case management suite features a unique Data Fabric technology that is expected to enable the OPP to easily connect to other entities within the criminal justice system to improve data sharing and deliver a more unified and accurate view of criminal matters.

“It’s a significant step towards establishing a single source of truth to enhance reporting and decision-making,” he said.

The new system is also planned to improve collaboration between criminal justice agencies, reducing duplication of effort and ensuring resources are used more efficiently.

“This can lead to better-coordinated responses and more comprehensive strategies for addressing criminal justice issues,” Slabe said.

Playing an integral role in the OPP’s digital transformation

Appian is playing a key role in the transformation of the OPP and therefore the state’s criminal justice system. Slabe describes the Appian team as “extremely collaborative” in working with the organisation to understand its needs and co-design solutions.

“The Appian team has demonstrated a strong commitment to our success,” he said. “Their proactive approach to problem-solving, regular communication, and ongoing support have made them more than just a vendor. They are a true partner in our digital transformation journey.”

The digital transformation program at the OPP, of which the case management system is a key part, is expected to free up around 5.5 hours per OPP solicitor per week which will mean more time for solicitors to undertake case work and victim engagement. It is also envisaged that the system will deliver intangible benefits such as improved mental wellbeing and reduced burnout risk. The organisation’s records and briefings departments are expected to see a substantial reduction in manual administration freeing them up to focus on other process improvement work, while the wider organisation is expected to have around 66,000 hours returned each year through process automation. This time can then be repurposed back to the work the OPP undertakes in the criminal justice system on behalf of the community.

The OPP prepares and conducts serious criminal matters on behalf of the state’s Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP). The organisation also provides advice to external agencies, litigates proceeds of crime and contributes to law reform on behalf of the DPP.

Moving on from an end-of-life system

An effective case management system is integral to the operation of the OPP. However, prior to the deployment of the Appian AI-Powered Process Platform, the organisation had relied on a .NET-based system that was reaching end of life and required increased maintenance and upgrades and well as elevated security risks.

The incumbent system was difficult to integrate with other systems and data sources and lacked the scalability OPP required to adapt to evolving business needs and growth. The systems’ data was fragmented and siloed, making it difficult for the organisation to obtain a unified view of operations.

To select a replacement case management system, the OPP ran design workshops for its teams to map out requirements. Each session focused on a particular pain point or process to design a desired future state, with these requirements also used to produce concept user interface wireframes.

A key selection criteria for OPP was seamless integration with other OPP tools and platforms, including its records management system and its robotic process automation platform.

“We wanted to ensure the smooth flow of data and to allow users to work in one space rather than flicking between different screens,” explained Slabe. “This allowed for a more holistic and accurate view of matters, as all relevant information and documents could be seen in one place. We also wanted the system to integrate with external stakeholders such as police and courts.”

In addition, the OPP required a user-friendly interface that its teams could use without extensive training and a system that could grow with the organisation. “We needed a system that could be quickly configured, and that could handle increased volumes of data and users without compromising performance,” said Slabe. “This made a low-code solution like Appian particularly appealing.”

The OPP also wanted to be smarter about the type of data it collected, and ensure it was made available to those who needed it, when they needed it. This meant deploying a system that provided self-service dashboards, reports and analytics, and enabled data sharing. Robust data security was non-negotiable, given the sensitive data handled by the organisation. Finally, the system had to automate routine tasks and workflows to enhance productivity and efficiency.

Choosing the right solution to deliver continuous improvement and innovation

Selecting a replacement case management system involved extensive desktop research and stakeholder interviews, followed by demonstrations of about 20 solutions.

After shortlisting three potential solutions, the OPP undertook a limited request for proposal process, from which it selected Appian. “The overall offering provided by Appian not only addressed our immediate needs, but demonstrated the potential to drive continuous operational improvement and innovation,” said Slabe.

Reducing administrative overhead and introducing more efficient ways of working

With the case management system built on the Appian Platform in place, the OPP expects to reduce administrative overhead by automating routine tasks and streamlining business workflows. “This means our team can spend less time on paperwork and more time on delivering value to our community,” said Slabe.

Improved case management and document management through Appian is expected to streamline case management which will allow more time to consider the legal issues and to engage with victims and witnesses.

“More broadly, the Appian Platform will introduce more efficient and effective ways of working,” said Slabe. “For example, the platform’s ease of integration enables team members to easily access and share information.”

Slabe also lauded the ability through Appian to deliver enhancements in a manageable, scalable way, reducing long-term costs. “This means we can adapt and grow our systems as our needs evolve through changes to legislation, policy or business processes, without major overhauls or investments,” he said.

By supporting rapid prototyping and agile development, Appian is expected to foster exploration and innovation within the OPP, helping improve employee engagement.

The deployment also enables the OPP to make considerable progress against its 2022-25 Strategic Plan Digital Transformation Priority by modernising its architecture, streamlining operations and enhancing service delivery.

The OPP is now focusing on further integrating the Appian Platform with other systems and tools across the criminal justice system, and creating a victims’ application or portal to enable more transparent communications with them about their matter.