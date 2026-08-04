Purpose-built IaaS presents new revenue opportunities for service providers

For decades, tool sprawl, complexity and excessive costs have held back MSPs. However, a unified IaaS solution purpose-built for MSPs aims to overcome these challenges and enable service providers to access new revenue opportunities.

“As customers reassess the rising cost of legacy virtualisation and unpredictable hyperscaler bills, MSPs and CSPs have an opportunity to deliver more predictable, profitable infrastructure services says Pasha Ershow, SVP AP&ME, Acronis.

Acronis Cyber Frame is an IaaS and hyperconverged infrastructure solution that enables MSPs to deliver virtual machines, storage and networking services pre-built backup, disaster recovery, security and remote monitoring and management for each machine. The solution is delivered by Acronis, a cybersecurity and infrastructure specialist headquartered in Switzerland.

Built on Open Stack and KVM, and integrated into the core Acronis Cyber Platform, Acronis Cyber Frame is available in two versions:

Acronis Cyber Frame Cloud, which enables MSPs to launch IaaS from Acronis regional data centres without owning hardware, and

Acronis Cyber Frame Local which, by turning an MSPs’ servers into a multitenant IaaS platform, empowers them to run their own clouds.

Eliminating the cost and resource burden of managing multiple tools

“Cyber Frame enables service providers to provision infrastructure resources in minutes while maintaining tenant isolation across client environments,” says Rajesh Chhabra, General Manager, APAC, Acronis. “By bringing infrastructure, protection and management into one platform, it reduces the cost and complexity of operating disconnected tools and helps close integration gaps that can create security blind spots.”

The business views Acronis Cyber Frame as much more than an incremental addition to an MSP’s portfolio of offerings. “Cyber Frame gives service providers a practical way to launch or expand protected IaaS services, improve operational efficiency and respond to demand for more predictable, locally controlled infrastructure,” says Ershow.

Delivering a range of revenue opportunities

According to Acronis, these opportunities include moving customer workloads from legacy virtualisation platforms to a modern infrastructure solution with integrated protection and migration workflows, building partner-branded cloud, launching IaaS without needing to invest in hardware and moving selected workloads from hyperscalers to more predictable infrastructure environments.

MSPs can also use Acronis Cyber Frame to provide regional or sovereign IaaS offerings.

“Cyber Frame brings infrastructure provisioning, protection and management into a unified console, reducing the need to switch between multiple tools and disconnected workflows.,” says Chhabra. “This can lower software, training and maintenance overhead and make day-to-day service delivery more efficient.”

Running on Acronis Cyber Frame also reduces the need for MSPs to recruit senior, technically skilled team members such as systems architects, lowering costs and exposure to the global skills crisis. Existing team members are, the organisation says, less likely to burn out as they have less operational complexity to deal with.

Full integration into powerful security services

Acronis Cyber Frame is fully integrated into Acronis Cyber Platform, which enables MSPs to access a range of integrated tools designed to reduce the risk of threat actors compromising data, services and operations. These tools include backup, AI-powered anti malware, antivirus and endpoint protection management. Acronis Cyber Platform also incorporates Acronis MDR by TRU, a recently-launched service designed to actively hunt, investigate and neutralise threats–ensuring incidents are carried through to full resolution and business continuity.

“As infrastructure economics and data-location requirements change, service providers can help customers move selected workloads from legacy virtualisation platforms and hyperscalers to more predictable, locally controlled environments,” concludes Ershow. Cyber Frame helps providers turn that demand into differentiated infrastructure services beyond low-margin resale.”