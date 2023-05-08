Partnering for seamless data centre connectivity

Data centre managers face a growing number of challenges such as the increasing dependence on cloud-based remote networks for increasing levels of business operation, especially in the aftermath of the pandemic. This has also resulted in a surge in demand for data centre network capacity at as close to 100% connectivity as possible around the clock to maintain business-critical operations.

At the same time, data centre operators have had to expand and adapt infrastructure to meet the additional user demand, which requires seamless coordination across the layers of systems architects, hardware providers and network infrastructure specialists, so finding the right partnerships to guarantee this amount of uptime is as critical as finding the right solutions.

Alliance SI has built one of Australia’s leading infrastructure-related services businesses by providing such partnerships for world-leading data clients so specialists can work together to provide and maintain world-class reliability in a constantly evolving IT landscape.

Finding the right infrastructure partners

Alliance SI was appointed in 2012 as Amazon Web Services' preferred Asia Pacific network infrastructure partner, specialising in network cabling infrastructure design, installation, relocation and maintenance.

Alliance SI managing director Rod Cassidy says working alongside world leaders such as Amazon for the past 10 years has demonstrated that you can only support excellent data centre performance as an integral part of your client’s team.

“Partnering is about sharing responsibility for bigger picture outcomes, not just focusing on the job at hand,” Rod says. “This means thinking ahead as part of a longer-term challenge to maintain network reliability and flexibility. True partners make the time and effort to anticipate risks and proactively suggest solutions. They provide expertise and guidance that only comes with experience.”

This also means being ready to ask hard questions, make suggestions or challenge assumptions when there might be a better way to go, Rod says. “Having the right processes, systems and attitudes in place all lead to excellent outcomes. You’ve got to follow proven processes with foolproof systems to make things work.”

Having the right partners and relationships can also make that vital 1% or 2% difference that counts in the end, Rod says. “It all boils down to loyalty and confidence. When our clients are sure that their physical network infrastructure can deliver on their performance promises, they win opportunities to grow. When they keep delivering on those promises, they secure the trust and loyalty of the businesses they serve. In practical terms it means delivering quality outcomes faster with fewer risks.”

Having quality people on your team who are good listeners is also essential, Rod says. “It takes a certain type of person to deliver excellent data centre outcomes. Most of all, they have to really care about the quality of their workmanship. There’s a real sense of shared accomplishment getting to the end of a network build or relocation project and knowing we’ve done everything to achieve the best possible outcome for our clients.”

The ability to listen and understand your clients’ requirements is also essential, and often requires thinking laterally and building in enough flexibility for future growth. This also requires a level of trust and honesty that sometimes requires challenging assumptions and calling out mistakes when required. “You can’t build a partnership without trust, which is why we consider integrity one of our most important cultural values,” Rod says.

Having global partners of the calibre of Amazon and NextDC has made Alliance acutely aware of their expectations. “Our clients require world-class quality so it’s critical to plan every step in the process and maintain a constant flow of feedback to ensure the plan is on track. Relationships matter so we are constantly monitoring them to take whatever steps we need to keep them positive and open.”

Performance and security key to the future

Alliance SI is in the driver’s seat when it comes to structured cabling advancements, and the main issue, apart from keeping up with technology, which the company is well versed in, is security. “Customers are demanding higher levels of security clearance for the people working in and around their sensitive equipment. Negative Vetting by the Australian Government Security Vetting Agency to a minimum of NV1 security clearance is becoming the standard for these personnel. Alliance SI is well versed in this area and have large numbers of technicians that have undergone the extensive background checks and obtained this critical level of clearance,” Rod adds.

Moving forward, Rod says the data centre industry will always move at pace along with technology in general. “We are able to remain current thanks to a combination of extensive company-wide training alongside partnering with the world’s leading cloud and data centre providers and connectivity vendors to develop best practice,” Rod says.