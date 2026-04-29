Onel Consulting Strengthens Its White-Glove Services With Strategic COO Appointment

Onel Consulting has made a decisive move to scale its service model, appointing Sohan Gunasekera as Chief Operating Officer to strengthen delivery as client demand accelerates.

In today’s IT environment, there is no margin for error. Downtime, security gaps, or delayed response times can rapidly translate into business disruption. For organisations, the difference between stability and risk increasingly depends on more than technical skills - it requires a strategically aligned trusted adviser, with deep technical expertise to set the right direction and deliver high-quality technical services with precision and excellence.

This is where Onel stands apart. The company has built a reputation for delivering strategic, deeply technical, white-glove services without the premium, powered by engineers who understand the real-world impact of every issue and move quickly to resolve it. This hands-on, engineering-led approach has driven strong growth across the mid-market, with Onel expanding its footprint across retail, utilities, education, and government.

The appointment of a COO marks a deliberate step to scale this model without compromising what sets Onel apart. Founder Binal Hendawitharana explains, It’s about putting the right operational structure behind the scenes so we can keep delivering reliably as we grow.”

For clients, the impact is immediate and tangible - faster response times, seamless service delivery, and predictably consistent outcomes. Critically, the same trusted engineering team remains at the centre, now supported by stronger operational processes designed to maintain white-glove standards as demand grows.

Growth Driven by Client Needs

Onel’s expansion reflects the evolving priorities of modern IT leaders. What began as a specialist consultancy in core data centre services - servers, storage, and foundational infrastructure - has expanded in line with client demand:

Network & Security - strengthening resilience against escalating cyber threats

- strengthening resilience against escalating cyber threats DevOps - enabling faster, more efficient and automated delivery

Cloud Services - a rapidly growing focus, driven by demand for Azure infrastructure, identity, security, automation, and data analytics

- a rapidly growing focus, driven by demand for Azure infrastructure, identity, security, automation, and data analytics Private Hosted AI - enabling secure, high-performance AI workloads within controlled environments, ensuring data sovereignty and governance.

Today, Onel supports more than 100+ active clients, many of whom rely on the company as a genuine extension of their internal IT teams. These long-term relationships are built on trust, transparency, and a consistent focus on engineering excellence over unnecessary complexity.

Sohan says, “While we’ve never packaged it as a premium add-on or marketed it as something exclusive, the reality is that Onel has always operated with a white-glove mindset. Our engineers work closely with clients, treating each environment with the same care and urgency as if it were their own.”

Engineering-Led

Behind the scenes, Onel’s engineers continuously test and validate emerging technologies - not chasing trends, but identifying what delivers real, practical value. For many organisations, this level of forward-looking technical assessment is difficult to sustain internally. Onel closes that gap by bringing evidence-based insights directly to clients.

As IT environments grow more complex, Onel’s approach is clear: scale service delivery without compromise, combining deep engineering expertise with the operational discipline required to deliver outcomes at a higher standard.