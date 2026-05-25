Nexon Asia Pacific builds customer trust with certification to international AI standard

With the managed IT services sector turning to AI to automate and optimise operations, customers are asking providers what strategies and controls they are using to minimise risk. For digital and IT services provider Nexon Asia Pacific, independent certification to the first international management system standard for AI was the best way to give customers the assurances they needed.

“As AI is becoming embedded in service desks, automation, cybersecurity, analytics, and customer solutions, clients are asking questions such as ‘how is AI governed within your services?,’ ‘how are AI-related risks identified and managed?,’ and ‘how is customer data protected when AI is applied?’,” says Saba Maroun, Chief Customer Services Officer at Nexon Asia Pacific.

A progressive maturity journey

Nexon Asia Pacific identified an opportunity to address these concerns with a proactive approach that would enable customers to leverage AI with confidence, while demonstrating strong governance within its own environments.

This included pursuing independent certification to ISO/IEC 42001:2023, a standard for the use of AI technologies. After an extensive program Nexon Asia Pacific achieved this certification, confirmed by audit firm Intertek SAI Global.

According to Nexon Asia Pacific, certification demonstrates to customers that AI innovation is underpinned by a structured, governance framework, providing greater confidence in security, accountability and responsible use.

“AI presents enormous opportunities alongside clear responsibilities,” says Maroun. “Responsible AI is integrated into the way we operate, and we are incredibly proud to be recognised to be the first ANZ organisation certified to ISO/IEC 42001:2023 by Intertek SAI Global”.

Certification means Nexon Asia Pacific is independently acknowledged as applying the same rigour to AI governance as organisations certified to ISO/IEC 27001 apply to information security management, he adds.

“We can deliver outcomes aligned to strong risk mitigation, human oversight and robust internal compliance, giving our customers greater assurance and trust. This positions us to help them leverage AI at scale, transforming their environments to drive greater efficiency, accelerate outcomes and advance their maturity with confidence.”

A formal, structured AI governance framework

According to Maroun, certification provides independently audited assurances that Nexon Asia Pacific has a formal, structured governance framework in place for the AI-enabled solutions the organisation uses internally.

“It demonstrates that appropriate guardrails, controls and oversight mechanisms are embedded across Nexon Asia-Pacific’s AI-enabled solutions, ensuring security, risk management and compliance are designed in from the outset rather than applied retrospectively,” he says.

“For Nexon customers, this provides confidence that the AI-enabled solutions and digital services we use, are governed by a consistent, independently audited framework. It means AI is used responsibly, with clear accountability, risk management and oversight.”

Extensive investments in AI tools

Certification to ISO/IEC 42001:2023 reinforces Nexon Asia Pacific’s investment in AI-powered platforms, including ServiceNow, Genesys and Microsoft.

This helps validate AI-led programs such as a ServiceNow-enabled service desk transformation that provides real-time insights into incidents and accelerates response times.

“Certification to ISO/IEC 42001:2023 reinforces our commitment to supporting the AI tools we use with strong governance frameworks that build trust, accountability and confidence.”

“For customers, this translates into a partner that not only embraces AI innovation but does so within a robust governance framework, helping them realise the benefits of AI while maintaining confidence in security, compliance and responsible use” concludes Maroun.