NetSuite MCP unlocks with power of Agentic AI

With the right guardrails in place, Agentic AI has the power to comprehend, reason and act in order to autonomously accomplish complex business tasks.

While traditional automation bots are good at following pre-programmed, rule-based instructions to accomplish repetitive tasks, Agentic AI systems are much better suited to handling more complex challenges.

Rather than blindly following instructions, Agentic AI is goal-oriented with the ability to learn. This means it can adapt to dynamic environments, make independent decisions and orchestrate complex workflows to achieve outcomes with minimal human intervention.

Similar to Generative AI, Agentic AI is preconfigured with a capacity for understanding natural language, interpreting context and engaging in complex problem-solving. It is also trained as a subject matter expert, to avoid the hallucinations which impact some generic AI tools.

Beyond this, Agentic AI is also equipped with a human-like capacity for agency, so it can access multiple business systems and act on a user's behalf to put plans into action. With such versatility, one of its key use cases is financial reporting.

Support for natural language queries allows users to generate actionable insights, create complex integrations and execute plans without writing a single line of code.

Just like a human, Agentic AI needs guidelines in order to ensure it abides by business rules. The same way that brand new employees, fresh out of school, aren't granted full administrator access to the ERP system before they are fully trained.

To ensure accountability, Agentic AI is typically granted the same access rights to business systems as the human users who control it. As an extra safeguard, it's also possible for humans to approve actions proposed by an AI agent.

NetSuite's MCP connector acts as an API to give businesses a flexible and scalable way to connect NetSuite to their AI platform of choice. With support for bring-your-own-assistant and an extensible, protocol-agnostic design, businesses are not locked into a single AI provider.

Fusion5 has built a large framework of additional tools that allow businesses to fully utilise MCP, allowing users to easily create mini apps and even custom interfaces for making the most of NetSuite.

