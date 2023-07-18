moomoo employs secure, highly-available IT architecture to enable 24/5 trading of selected US stocks and ETFs

Trading in United States equity markets enables Australian investors to diversify their portfolios with investments in some of the world’s largest and most-recognised businesses. To deliver 24-hour trading of selected U.S. stocks and exchange traded funds (ETFs), moomoo has connected its share trading platform to a registered broker-dealer with an alternative trading platform that operates outside regular U.S. trading hours.

The new offering means investors using moomoo can trade a list of 165 US stocks and ETFs during Australian daytime hours, as well as at night.

“We selected the most-traded stocks and ETFs to ensure sufficient liquidity to enable smooth and efficient trades, especially during off-hours when trading volumes are generally lower,” said moomoo Australia chief market strategist Matt Wilson.

“Australia makes up less than 2% of global equities, so if you don’t invest in other markets, you are missing out on a lot of opportunities,” he added.

moomoo uses its own technology to connect via registered broker-dealer and alternative trading system (ATS) operator Blueocean. ATS is an electronic system for crossing orders in stocks governed by the National Market System, the United States’ securities trading regulation mechanism, and is available to registered broker-dealer subscribers only.

With the introduction of 24/5 US trading, moomoo users now have access to trading hours that cover the entire day, from 11am Monday to 11am Saturday (AEST).

Backing new feature with institutional tracking, ratings update and industrial chain tools

By using moomoo to invest in the U.S. market, Australians can access features such as an institutional tracking tool that tracks the quarterly holdings of more than 20,000 institutions.

“This enables investors to ‘follow the big money’ and get an inside look into the strategies of the world’s top asset management firms,” explained Wilson.

The moomoo application also includes real-time company ratings updates from 4,000 Wall Street analysts, while an ‘industrial chain’ tool also maps out divisions of labour and value chains in 17 industries so investors can identify key players and uncover opportunities.

Supporting users with a scalable, resilient platform and system

moomoo delivers its extended U.S. trading offering and other products from a resilient, scalable and highly available platform and trading system.

Its IT architecture features automatic switchover from failing servers to healthy machines to ensure disruption-free continuous operation. In addition, the business has distributed its core servers across multiple locations to minimise risk and enable disaster recovery.

Furthermore, the moomoo platform operates with a modular architecture with connected components that can be upgraded or replaced without compromising other components.

moomoo’s architecture also enables the business to execute a system expansion within 10 minutes to support sudden surges in activity or trading volume. The architecture can support more than 10 times the peak activity level of the current platform.

Furthermore, by employing sophisticated, modular UI technology, moomoo improves UI development accuracy and efficiency, enhances performance and functionality, and upgrades the user experience.

moomoo’s technology decisions enable the business to deliver 99.99% uptime for its trading system and 100% uptime for the market data system on its application.

Focusing on innovation and research & development

moomoo’s IT architecture also supports the organisation’s commitment to innovation. The business dedicates 70% of its employees to research and development, ensuring the continuous development of new products and features. In addition, the business can modify the platform extremely quickly to accommodate user requests.

moomoo is backing its offerings with extensive security features and resources. For example, the business has introduced advanced internet security into securities trading and pioneered scenario-based security solutions. A dedicated data security team and protection and access measures that include encryption of personal information, firewalled segregation of user data and two-factor authentication to protect transaction security, minimise the risk of intrusion or theft.

“At moomoo our mission is to democratise trading and make investing accessible to all,” said Wilson. “We have no paywalls or subscription fees that limit users’ access to pro-level features like level 2 U.S. live quotes (quotes that include deep price information, as opposed to just inside or best bid and ask prices) with 60 levels of market depth, instant buying power, capital size tracking and intra-day sales courses.

“All in all, our tools and features serve to simplify and redefine the way our investors trade by incorporating AI and institutional trading tools into an affordable yet powerful platform.”

Moomoo, unlike a lot of competitors’ apps, gives includes access to; in-depth company information, live breaking news service, an insightful earnings interpretation feature, embedded Q&A in live earnings conferences and easy access to institutional investor buys and sells. These features have been endorsed by profitable investors.

In May this year, the moomoo mobile app’s technical analysis Drawing Tool was patented by US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). The cutting-edge feature, a favourite of professional and technical investors, allows users to draw lines and shapes on charts to help them analyse price movements, recognise patterns, and identify possible buy or sell opportunities. All drawings and annotations added to any security are saved permanently and synced to the user’s PC or app. It means that users can navigate away from the share and come back later and the drawings will still be available.

“Investing overseas is not only important for diversification, and smoothing out volatility bumps, but it can also help an investor achieve their investment objectives sooner. Not only that, but an investor can gain access to globally significant companies that change, mould and evolve the universe as we know it today, and how we want it to be”, moomoo Market Analyst, Jessica Amir.

“We found that investors don’t want to miss out. Investing FOMO has intensified. This is why the ASX Investor Study highlighted that there has never been so many Australians who want to invest. And most investors are looking for capital-stable companies.

“That said, the world’s biggest companies, with the biggest balance sheets are in the US. So, when an investor is inspired to take action and invest when they want, in the tech giant they want, they usually want to place the trade there and then, for peace of mind. And moomoo enables that. Simply, an investor can buy some of the most capital stable companies, when they want, 24 hours a day, five days a week. And that’s compelling.”

