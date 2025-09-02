Modular Data Centre Solutions: Schneider Electric's Answer to AI Infrastructure Challenges

As the demand for artificial intelligence (AI) continues to soar, organisations are faced with the challenge of rapidly expanding their data centre infrastructure to support AI applications. As a global leader in energy management and automation. Schneider Electric offers innovative modular data centre solutions designed to provide a scalable, flexible and sustainable approach to AI infrastructure.

Generative AI (GenAI) tools such as ChatGPT, Jasper and Microsoft Copilot have revolutionised various industries by enabling organisations to rethink processes and enhance productivity. GenAI's impact reaches far and wide, from predictive analytics and intelligent supply chain management to personalised customer service.

Explosive Demand for AI Infrastructure

In return, the widespread adoption of GenAI comes with significant challenges, particularly in terms of data centre capacity and power consumption.

AI workloads are highly data-intensive, driving massive demand for compute and energy. As a result, data centre power consumption is projected to surge by 160% by 2030, according to Goldman Sachs Research.

This rapid growth necessitates a rethinking of data centre designs to accommodate higher rack densities, new cooling requirements and advanced power management strategies.

Traditional data centres are often not yet equipped to handle the unique demands of AI workloads. GenAI requires specialised infrastructure, including servers equipped with GPUs and high-density chipsets. Retrofitting existing data centres can be costly and impractical, while building new facilities is time-consuming and expensive.

Modular AI Data Centres

Schneider Electric's modular data centres, designed to support the high-density requirements of AI workloads, offer a viable alternative through purpose-built infrastructure that can be deployed quickly and efficiently.

These prefabricated units can be scaled into repeatable clusters, enabling organisations to easily deploy infrastructure wherever it is needed. Key features of Schneider Electric's modular AI data centres include:

High-Density Racks: Modular data centres support racks with densities of up to 100 kW, accommodating the intense computational demands of AI training models.

Innovative Cooling Solutions: Liquid cooling manages the heat generated by AI chipsets. It is up to 20 times more effective than air cooling while using considerably less energy, which improves the data centre's power usage effectiveness (PUE).

Scalability: Modular data centres allow organisations to invest only in the space they currently require and then add more modules as demand increases. This approach ensures efficient scalability while eliminating the guesswork often associated with right-sizing infrastructure.

Schneider Electric's modular data centres are designed with sustainability in mind. The prefabricated approach reduces the need for extensive construction, which in turn minimises environmental impact. Equipment used in modular units can be refurbished and recycled, further supporting sustainability goals.

Additionally, remote monitoring and management systems provide visibility and security, reducing the need for on-site interventions and helping to lower carbon emissions.

Schneider Electric has a proven track record in delivering modular data centre solutions. The company handles everything from design and manufacturing to installation and maintenance services. With seven dedicated modular data centre facilities globally and multiple partners, Schneider Electric ensures that it is as close as possible to its customers, providing local support and expertise.

Case Study: Compass Datacenters

Compass Datacenters, a leading provider of data centre solutions for hyperscalers and cloud providers, partnered with Schneider Electric to address the challenges of scaling for AI workloads. By pre-engineering, building and testing power distribution and cooling components at the factory, Compass was able to save up to 50% of operational costs and reduce the total cost of ownership by 30% compared to conventionally built data centres.

Schneider Electric's modular approach also enabled Compass to accelerate planning and deployment, shortening the process to 10 months or less.

GenAI is transforming many industries and driving the need for rapid expansion of data centre infrastructure. Schneider Electric's modular AI data centres offer a scalable, flexible and sustainable solution to meet these demands.

By leveraging innovative cooling technologies, high-density racks and efficient power management strategies, Schneider Electric helps organisations future-proof their AI infrastructure and stay competitive in the digital age. With a commitment to sustainability and a proven track record, Schneider Electric is the partner of choice for organisations looking to harness the full potential of AI.