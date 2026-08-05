iTnews Executive Retreat – Security Leaders Edition

By
Follow google news

Hunter Valley, 17–18 September

Security leaders operate in one of the most demanding roles in technology. Between navigating an evolving threat landscape, managing organisational risk and leading high-performing teams, there is little opportunity to step back, reflect and connect with peers facing the same challenges.

iTnews Executive Retreat &#8211; Security Leaders Edition

Recognising the value of dedicated time for leadership and peer discussion, this year iTnews has launched the Executive Retreat – Security Leaders Edition. Taking place on 17–18 September at Château Élan, Hunter Valley, the exclusive overnight retreat will bring together just 24 senior technology and security executives from end-user organisations with 100–1,000 employees for two days of leadership discussions, peer networking and restorative experiences.

With only a handful of places remaining, now is the time to register your interest and join this exclusive executive retreat. 

See the photo gallery from the first Executive Retreat in March.

A different kind of leadership event

Unlike a traditional conference, the iTnews Executive Retreat has been designed to remove participants from the pressures of the office and create space for meaningful discussion.

The programme explores the realities of modern security leadership, with sessions focused on:

  • Leading security teams in an increasingly complex environment
  • Building resilient, high-performing cultures
  • Managing executive wellbeing and avoiding burnout
  • Sharing practical experiences with peers facing similar challenges
  • Building trusted relationships that continue beyond the retreat

This retreat is sponsored by Microsoft, Dicker Data, Tecala, Quorum, MicrotechDPS and Oreta,  and hosted by iTnews deputy GM, Velvet-Belle Templeman, with additional speakers to be announced.

More than networking

Alongside the leadership programme, delegates will experience a carefully curated mix of premium dining, Hunter Valley wine tasting, wellness experiences on the HydroDeck and relaxed fireside networking.

These experiences are designed to foster the candid conversations that rarely happen in traditional event environments.

An intentionally limited experience

Attendance is capped at 24 senior technology and security leaders to ensure every delegate has the opportunity to contribute, connect and build valuable relationships.

With only a handful of places remaining, the retreat is open to senior security and technology executives from eligible end-user organisations with 100–1,000 employees.

If you're looking to step away from the day-to-day, gain fresh leadership perspectives and connect with peers in a trusted environment, this is an opportunity not to miss.

The iTnews Executive Retreat – Security Leaders Edition takes place on 17–18 September at Château Élan, Hunter Valley. Register your interest today.

Add iTnews as your trusted source

Add iTnews As Your Trusted Source Add iTnews As Your Trusted Source
Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
cybersecuritydicker dataexecutive retreatmicrosoftmicrotechdpsoretaquorumretreatsecuritytecala

SPONSORED RESOURCES

2026 Wasabi Global Cloud Storage Index
2026 Wasabi Global Cloud Storage Index
The Mythos Moment: When AI Outpaces Remediation - How Can Enterprises Respond
The Mythos Moment: When AI Outpaces Remediation - How Can Enterprises Respond
Innovate anywhere with HPE and Azure Local
Innovate anywhere with HPE and Azure Local
Cloud Covered Report: New Zealand
Cloud Covered Report: New Zealand
How healthcare organisations can get more value from cloud
How healthcare organisations can get more value from cloud

Events

Most Read Articles

ASD to critical infrastructure ops: be ready to isolate systems for three months

ASD to critical infrastructure ops: be ready to isolate systems for three months
Microsoft can't kill dogged researcher's Copilot for Word worm

Microsoft can't kill dogged researcher's Copilot for Word worm
Services Australia describes fraud, debt-related machine learning use cases

Services Australia describes fraud, debt-related machine learning use cases
Russia-linked "Midnight Blizzard" group hijacks hotel wi-fi with CaptiveCrunch

Russia-linked "Midnight Blizzard" group hijacks hotel wi-fi with CaptiveCrunch
techpartner.news logo
Sydney-based AI-cloud waste startup raises $3m
Sydney-based AI-cloud waste startup raises $3m
Brennan uses NiCE to modernise its contact centre
Brennan uses NiCE to modernise its contact centre
Impact Awards: Tecala slashes customer response times for fintech IQumulate
Impact Awards: Tecala slashes customer response times for fintech IQumulate
Interactive introduces private cloud platform
Interactive introduces private cloud platform
Digital61 expands cybersecurity portfolio
Digital61 expands cybersecurity portfolio

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?