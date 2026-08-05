iTnews Executive Retreat – Security Leaders Edition

Security leaders operate in one of the most demanding roles in technology. Between navigating an evolving threat landscape, managing organisational risk and leading high-performing teams, there is little opportunity to step back, reflect and connect with peers facing the same challenges.

Recognising the value of dedicated time for leadership and peer discussion, this year iTnews has launched the Executive Retreat – Security Leaders Edition. Taking place on 17–18 September at Château Élan, Hunter Valley, the exclusive overnight retreat will bring together just 24 senior technology and security executives from end-user organisations with 100–1,000 employees for two days of leadership discussions, peer networking and restorative experiences.

With only a handful of places remaining, now is the time to register your interest and join this exclusive executive retreat.

See the photo gallery from the first Executive Retreat in March.

A different kind of leadership event

Unlike a traditional conference, the iTnews Executive Retreat has been designed to remove participants from the pressures of the office and create space for meaningful discussion.

The programme explores the realities of modern security leadership, with sessions focused on:

Leading security teams in an increasingly complex environment

Building resilient, high-performing cultures

Managing executive wellbeing and avoiding burnout

Sharing practical experiences with peers facing similar challenges

Building trusted relationships that continue beyond the retreat

This retreat is sponsored by Microsoft, Dicker Data, Tecala, Quorum, MicrotechDPS and Oreta, and hosted by iTnews deputy GM, Velvet-Belle Templeman, with additional speakers to be announced.

More than networking

Alongside the leadership programme, delegates will experience a carefully curated mix of premium dining, Hunter Valley wine tasting, wellness experiences on the HydroDeck and relaxed fireside networking.

These experiences are designed to foster the candid conversations that rarely happen in traditional event environments.

An intentionally limited experience

Attendance is capped at 24 senior technology and security leaders to ensure every delegate has the opportunity to contribute, connect and build valuable relationships.

With only a handful of places remaining, the retreat is open to senior security and technology executives from eligible end-user organisations with 100–1,000 employees.

If you're looking to step away from the day-to-day, gain fresh leadership perspectives and connect with peers in a trusted environment, this is an opportunity not to miss.

The iTnews Executive Retreat – Security Leaders Edition takes place on 17–18 September at Château Élan, Hunter Valley. Register your interest today.