IoT architectures and smart devices powering a collaboration revolution

The Internet of Things (IoT) is becoming ever more pervasive within businesses and government organisations that aim to improve their productivity, resiliency and efficiency. And IoT-optimised architectures are also supporting the transformation of business-critical activities such as meetings, with cloud-enabled and connected devices replacing traditional equipment.

Growth in IoT continues to surge with analysts IDC forecasting spending in the area to reach $24 billion in Australia and New Zealand by 2026 after growing at a compound annual growth rate of 10 percent since 2021.

Labour-intensive and asset-heavy industries such as manufacturing, utilities and transport are expected to be heavy investors in the technology.

5G networks enabling healthcare and smart city IoT deployments

Increased network capacity, efficiency and lower latency is also helping fuel IoT takeup. Market researchers Juniper Research recently predicted that 5G IoT connections would climb to 116 million by 2026, with 60 million connections from smart city systems such as transport network monitoring. Healthcare is another predicted growth area, with telemedicine, emergency services and remote monitoring all expected to benefit from 5G.

However, even today, IoT is delivering compelling healthcare use cases. A customer reference posted by Amazon Web Services reveals Australian Unity subsidiary Remedy Healthcare, which provides home physical therapy rehabilitation to thousands of Australians every year following joint replacement, has built an ‘Internet of Knees’ (IoK).

“The IoK tracks knee flexion by collecting data from sensors attached to a patient’s thigh and calf. The sensors relay data to a mobile app so that physical therapists can remotely monitor patients’ frequency of exercise and functional progress,” the reference states. ”Patients who use the IoK report that their motivation has significantly increased, and physical therapists report that they save time and gain increased patient visibility.“

Improving business sustainability, security and workplace health & safety with IoT

Businesses are also turning to the IoT to meet sustainability and environmental protection targets, with the World Economic Forum pointing out that 84 percent of current IoT deployments are “addressing or have the potential to address” the United Nations’ sustainable development goals.

“Through applications such as increasing energy efficiency and encouraging the greater use of renewables, IoT technology can minimise the impact businesses have on the environment, help them adapt to a new reality and at the same time deliver gains in productivity and efficiency,” the report’s authors said.

In Australia, Sydney Trains is one organisation heeding the call for IoT-powered, environmentally-friendly initiatives: to reduce electricity consumption, the rail operator is using IoT on board trains to optimise systems based on passenger load, timetables and weather conditions.

IoT is also helping drive change in workplace health and safety. Engineering, design and construction consultancy specialist Gray points out that IoT-based tracking can help minimise worker entry into hazardous or restricted areas; track indicators of physical strain related to the heart, body temperature or blood oxygen levels so a business can protect fatigued workers; and monitor work environments for danger such as the increased presence of carbon monoxide.

Furthermore, IoT can help employers improve workplace security, through measures such as improving insecure and expensive analogue CCTV with IoT and cloud-based systems that add a digital layer to video surveillance. According to telecommunications provider Vodafone, these systems can provide end-to-end security and access control, as well as compliance with data protection guidelines. Footage is encrypted and transmitted as and when needed.

Technologies that enable IoT also enhance collaboration

The technologies and products that enable the IoT ecosystem enable businesses to overcome a key collaboration challenge facing teams and executive leadership today. Surging takeup of cloud-based video conferencing and productivity application suites during the pandemic and the establishment of hybrid work are changing the way people use meeting spaces.

Unfortunately, many traditional meeting and conference rooms are a nest of laptops, cables and other paraphernalia, and participants are often working with screens of varying size, resolution and reliability. These arrangements are no longer acceptable in an environment where Gartner predicts in-person meetings will fall from 60 percent to 25 percent of all enterprise meetings by 2024. In addition, the uptake of bring-your-own device (BYOD) policies in meeting rooms has increased demand for hardware that supports effective and easy compatibility. Since teams continue to work from home, and wireless connectivity, and protocols continue to evolve, the use of hardwire connections has plummeted.

“Smart devices that remove the need for meeting participants or admins to connect cables or interfaces, or even bring their PCs into the room, are an ideal option to modernise working environments,” said Martin Moelle, managing director, BenQ Australia. “And now, having a smart device with increased functionality that can integrate into the overall IoT business infrastructure is a big plus for organisations that need to keep up with today’s trends.”

The organisation’s focus, from launch of its first-generation Android-based smart projector and second-generation Windows-based projector, has been to change how people use meeting spaces and make the meetings themselves more seamless. The BenQ EH620 smart Windows projector, incorporating an embedded Windows 11 IoT Enterprise version, enables users to collaborate and videoconference without the clutter of laptops and speakers, with connection to a wireless keyboard-mouse set and webcam enabling the immediate start and smooth operation of online meetings.

Devices like smart projectors are now an integral part of the bigger IoT ecosystem and implementations that businesses are embarking on to drive efficiencies, improve collaboration and create new business opportunities.