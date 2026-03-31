InnoEX and Hong Kong Electronics Fair (Spring Edition) will open in April 2026 Showcasing cutting-edge solutions in AI, robotics, low-altitude economy, smart home, health tech, and more

The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) will host two prominent exhibitions from 13-16 April 2026 — InnoEX and Electronics Fair (Spring Edition) at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, presenting global innovation and technology (I&T) achievements, latest electronics products and advanced technology solutions. Industry professionals, investors, buyers, and technology users from different sectors, including SMEs are encouraged to attend the fairs. In 2025, the two fairs successfully brought together more than 2,800 exhibitors from 29 countries and regions, and attracted around 88,000 industry buyers from 148 countries and regions.

InnoEX is a core event of the Business of Innovation and Technology Week, driven by the Innovation, Technology and Industry Bureau of the HKSAR Government and the HKTDC, showcasing cutting-edge technologies and global innovations. Under the theme of “Innovate • Automate • Elevate”, InnoEX 2026 will spotlight five dynamic areas: AI+, Robotics, Low-altitude Economy (such as unmanned aerial vehicle and electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft), Property Technology, and Retail Technology.

Last year, the fair successfully helped buyers and exhibitors establish important partnerships. Philippine buyer Digital Pilipinas and International Digital Economies Association signed a distribution agreement with the United Kingdom’s exhibitor Unifi.id to introduce its smart card system for buildings to the Philippines, with hopes of expanding into other emerging markets in the future. Xi’an Meinan Biotechnology Co. Ltd also signed a strategic cooperation agreement with H & Y Building Decoration Electrical Engineering (HK), aiming to enhance the quality of construction projects in Hong Kong and internationally by utilising Meinan’s waterproof mortar technology, promoting sustainable development.

Entering its 22nd edition, the Electronics Fair (Spring Edition) continues to connect international exhibitors with buyers worldwide, displaying groundbreaking electronics products and solutions aligned with evolving tech trends. The 2026 fair will spotlight on products and solutions in the sectors of Smart Home & Solutions, Health Tech & Gadgets, and Pet Intelligence.

The fair will host over 20 product zones, including the Hall of Fame that will feature more than 500 global renowned electronics brands and their creation; the Tech Hall will showcase next-generation electronics and modern lifestyle solutions; the Immersive Experience Zone will offer visitors hands-on experiences with wearable technology and interactive games; and the Start Up Zone will highlight the latest innovations and creative ideas from entrepreneurs.

Other thematic product zones will cover categories such as Energy Storage & E-mobility, Home Appliances, Audio-Visual Products, Computing & Gaming, Automotive & In-Vehicle Electronics, and more.

Shenzhen Antop Technology Co. from Chinese Mainland, exhibitor of last year’s Electronics Fair stated, “We have made contact with many potential buyers from India and South America at the exhibition, and in the first two days, we received about 50 potential leads, with at least one third showing significant collaboration potential." The company was also discussing a contract for an order valued at approximately USD2.5 million. Additionally, Hong Kong medical technology exhibitor CYBERMED, discussed business deals with two buyers from Mainland China and the Middle East, with each order valued at approximately USD200,000.

The two fairs will also introduce the RoboPark, unveiling robots’ potential and innovations through immersive scenario-based demonstrations and live robotics performances. Visitors can explore over 100 robots, including humanoids, robotic arms, quadrupeds, and autonomous mobile robots, with applications spanning three main areas: Entertainment & Social, Commercial & Industrial, and Health & Living.

During the fair period, forums, presentations, and other events will be held, inviting experts to share insights and provide valuable networking opportunities for industry professionals. Additionally, start-ups will have excellent platforms to promote innovative ideas, seek support from investors, and gain advice from experts on business development.

The fairs will be held in EXHIBITION+ hybrid model, complemented by the "Click2Match", an online smart business matching platform that will operate from 6 to 23 April, providing a convenient and efficient platform for traders to connect. In addition, the "Scan2Match" function also enables offline-to-online connections. By using the HKTDC Marketplace App, buyers can scan the dedicated QR codes of exhibitors to bookmark their favorite exhibitors, browse product information, view e-floor plans, and chat with exhibitors even after the fair to continue the sourcing journey.

Register Now for Free Admission: click here

For more details, please visit our fair website:

InnoEX: https://www.hktdc.com/event/innoex/en

HKTDC Hong Kong Electronics Fair (Spring Edition): https://www.hktdc.com/event/hkelectronicsfairse/en

13 – 16 April 2026 Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre

6 – 23 April 2026 Click2Match (Online)

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