How Optus brings your mobile-first security strategy to life

As Australian businesses operate beyond traditional security perimeters, mobile devices become mission-critical infrastructure and primary threat vectors. Decision-makers must balance productivity, compliance and resilience when access is anywhere. A mobile-first security strategy facilitates workforce flexibility while maintaining consistent protection, visibility and governance transforming IT from reactive support to strategic enabler of growth. Here, Optus outlines the strategic shift in enterprise security, five reasons why mobile security warrants your attention, hidden costs of fragmented mobility, and benefits of Optus as your ‘one hand to shake’ partner.

Why secure mobile devices are your strategic edge

Work is no longer a place; it’s an activity. Unshackled, employees work where most productive: Home, on the road, at client sites – anywhere. Modern mobile devices are also essential for operational continuity. But such freedom melts security perimeters exposing users to risks as their devices traverse borders without management guardrails. A high-performing security strategy will balance productivity with robust risk management to satisfy the organisation’s business continuity, governance and regulatory obligations.

How a unified strategy offers safety beyond the perimeter

Legacy enterprise security is incompatible with perimeters that move with devices, dissolving fixed boundaries. Trusted workers now routinely log in from outside the safety of corporate firewalls. A unified mobility strategy structures devices, connectivity, security and support into a framework that boosts operational efficiency while lifting user experience. A unified strategy enforces policy and cuts costs through partner consolidation while regaining control and oversight. Such organisations ensure security paces modern work realities.

How to defend your business in a complex threat landscape

The downside of flexibility is mobile devices become prime attack vectors. Threats extend beyond viruses to phishing, covert botnets exploiting mobile-use patterns, and malware. Compromised devices are authenticated gateways to email, financial systems and your intellectual property. The numbers are disturbing:

54% Organisations had data breaches due to inappropriate mobile access to sensitive information

Organisations had data breaches due to inappropriate mobile access to sensitive information 83% Phishing sites target mobile devices

Phishing sites target mobile devices 45% Lift in devices connecting to unsecured networks

Lift in devices connecting to unsecured networks 25% Protected devices worldwide had malware.

Source: Zimperium 2024 Global Mobile Threat Report

Effective fleet management continuously secures operating systems, applications, networks and authentication to prevent financial, regulatory and reputation damage.

5 reasons why you need a mobile-first security strategy

Mobile-first security embeds protection where work happens five ways:

Synchs security to every device – Real-time link detection, policy-based app validation, contextual authentication and automated remediation stop threats in their tracks. Moves protection with your data – Sensitive data that moves with workers through their day requires containerisation, conditional access, remote wipe, and classification controls to maintain compliance. Has visibility everywhere & anywhere – Knowing to which apps and networks your devices are exposed enables proactive risk management and audit readiness. Protects in real-time for a real-time world – Mobile-first security continuously monitors devices, apps and networks. It integrates threat intelligence and automates responses such as isolating devices or revoking access while minimising worker disruption. Scales your business, not your IT burden – Finally, zero-touch deployment, policy automation and self-service align protective resources with business activity, scaling with you.

How BYOD’s hidden risks silently elevate costs

BYOD evolved informally, birthing complex ecosystems of diverse devices and uneven security controls. In Australia, 15% businesses provide devices to all workers, while 39% are BYOD. ‘Hybrids’ (mixed BYOD and business-supplied devices) were 46% respondents in the same 2023 Samsung survey. Fragmentation spawns inconsistent security postures, low visibility, reactive data protection and escalating IT burdens. Organisations struggle to answer basic questions about device inventory and application exposure. The paradox: An attempt to cut costs elevates risk and overheads. Conversely, managed mobility frameworks preserve flexibility while delivering consistent policy enforcement, visibility and enterprise-grade protection.

Why Optus is your ‘one hand to shake’ for streamlined & secure enterprise mobility

Effective mobility management must align business priorities, compliance obligations, workforce needs and legacies. Optus delivers integrated, end-to-end mobility services including procurement, zero-touch deployment and real-time fleet visibility. Optus solutions align your business goals with best-practices security policies to help you scale your device fleet appropriately. As your one hand to shake, Optus replaces ‘blame shifting’ common in fragmented vendor arrangements. This improves governance and visibility while simplifying cost prediction. All this tightens security with unified policy enforcement and speedy threat response.

Building these capabilities internally requires scarce specialised skills and continuous professional development. With Optus by your side, you can shift the burden from your shoulders to ours while preserving control and visibility. This frees your IT team to focus on your business goals innovation, customer experience and process optimisation.

By implementing a unified roadmap, together we can streamline your mobility strategy from a fragmented risk full of unknowns into a secure, scalable platform for modern work to support sustained business growth.

Start your journey with Optus today

To learn how Optus Enterprise Mobility Services support your business, contact your Optus account manager.