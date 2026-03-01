How digital pharmacy platforms are redefining healthcare in Australia

Australia’s healthcare system is under mounting pressure. An ageing population, rising chronic disease, and tightening budgets are testing its limits while digital innovation reshapes patient expectations.

According to the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare, Australians aged 65 and over now make up 17% of the population, up from 12% in 1995, and this is projected to reach over 20% by 2066(1). The Australian Bureau of Statistics reports that one in two Australians has at least one chronic condition, driving 91% of the nation’s non-fatal disease burden(2) and more than half of disease-related spending.

The system must now evolve, becoming more proactive, data-driven, and sustainable to meet growing demand.

Pharmacies at the Centre of Change

One of the most promising frontiers in this shift lies close to home: community pharmacies. With most Australians living within a few kilometres of one, pharmacies are often the most accessible and trusted point of contact in the healthcare system. They already play a critical role in medication management and chronic disease support—areas where small improvements can have a significant impact.

The Eighth Community Pharmacy Agreement (8CPA), running through 2029, underscores this evolution. Backed by A$26.5 billion(3), it funds programs for medication adherence, home-care, and digital enablement across the sector. Combined with more than 219 million e-prescriptions(4) issued since 2020 and the widespread adoption of My Health Record, the pharmacy sector is rapidly moving from dispensing to digital care.

As pharmacies evolve into local care hubs, their success increasingly depends on how well they integrate digital tools to streamline operations, improve coordination, and engage patients.

Where MedAdvisor Makes a Difference

Amid this digital shift, MedAdvisor, an Australian-based global digital health company, is helping bridge the gap between technology and everyday care.

For pharmacies, its MedAdvisor for Pharmacy platform brings operations into the cloud, combining prescription management, bookings, and communication tools in a single system. This integration reduces administrative load and allows pharmacists to focus on clinical services and patient interaction—essential as their responsibilities expand under the 8CPA.

For patients, the MedAdvisor App simplifies medication management with reminders, refill coordination, and direct communication with pharmacists. Used by more than four million Australians, the app fosters stronger relationships between patients and healthcare providers while supporting better medication adherence,—a critical factor in improving outcomes and reducing preventable hospitalisations.

In a system where medication-related harm contributes to an estimated 250,000 hospital admissions each year, better adherence and communication offer clear clinical and economic value.

Collaboration at the Core

Behind MedAdvisor’s success is a focus on collaboration. Since 2018, the company has partnered with FPT, a globally leading technology and IT services provider headquartered in Vietnam, to modernise systems and support international expansion. Together, they have built adaptable, secure platforms for pharmacists, patients and carers that optimize workflows and streamline service delivery, resulting in improved patient care and health outcomes. This has allowed MedAdvisor to scale into markets including the United States, United Kingdom, and Asia—exporting Australian health innovation to the world.

Craig Schnuriger, Chief Technology Officer at MedAdvisor said the partnership has been instrumental in accelerating development:

“We see FPT as a key partner to help us build our development capability and allow us to take our product into different environments and markets. They really take the time to understand what MedAdvisor does and what we’re trying to achieve.”

A Smarter, More Sustainable Future

As AI reshapes every sector, the healthcare industry is also entering a new era of transformation. Beyond improving efficiency in daily operations, AI is becoming a strategic enabler, driving medical research, accelerating discovery, and helping the industry confront both current and future health challenges.

“Our partnership with MedAdvisor proves that the combination of deep industry know-how and the right technology capabilities can deploy healthcare innovation effectively, securely, and rapidly at global scale,” said Tran Hong Minh, CEO of FPT Australasia, FPT Corporation. “As an AI-first company, FPT is committed to empowering human-AI collaboration not only in healthcare but across all industries seeking timely adaptability to emerging technologies and market needs.”

Tech innovations are enabling healthcare services to transition from reactive treatment toward predictive and preventive care models. The future of healthcare will depend not just on investment, but on how intelligently we use technology to deliver care that is efficient, connected, and genuinely human.

