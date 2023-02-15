Happy with your MSP?

By on
Help CRN improve how MSPs and IT buyers collaborate.

iTnews' sister brand CRN Australia is set to release its second State of the MSP report, which will examine the relationship between businesses and Managed Services Providers.

The report will survey both IT buyers and MSPs to determine which services are in high demand and what businesses perceive as the benefits of working with MSPs. This information will provide valuable insights for MSPs to improve their offerings and better cater to their end-users.

By completing the three-minute survey, participants will have the opportunity to enter a prize draw to win a Swann DVR-4480 4 Channel Full HD Security System, valued at $400. This prize draw is an added incentive for IT buyers and MSPs to contribute to the report, helping to provide a comprehensive understanding of the current state of the MSP industry.

The results of the report will be published in CRN Australia and will serve as a valuable resource for both businesses and MSPs; businesses will gain a better understanding of what to expect from MSPs, while MSPs will be able to identify areas for improvement and better tailor their offerings to meet the demands of their customers.

Help CRN improve how MSPs and IT buyers collaborate by completing the survey today so we can bring you this year's State of the MSP.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
