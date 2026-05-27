Gamma invests to make Australian expansion a success

Gamma is one of the largest telecommunications providers in the United Kingdom and European Union. Boasting a strong position in those markets, the company is now focusing on organic growth in the Asia Pacific region. Rather than powering its expansion by acquisitions the company’s Managing Director, Mike Mills, says there has been a significant investment in the region.

“We’re super excited for the next phase of our growth. We've meticulously planned this and we’ve spent a lot of time, investment and focus on building out capability and scalability in the region. This is an exciting phase of our growth and something our shareholders are really interested in.”

Looking at the Australian and New Zealand markets, Mike says there are many similarities with what he sees in the UK and EU. And while he says the markets in Gamma Communications’ primary markets are “hyper competitive” as there are many providers offering communications services, he sees many cultural similarities with markets here. He believes from a development perspective in cloud communications, that Australia, New Zealand are quite advanced

While there are differences, he believes Gamma is well positioned to serve local markets.

Mike says, “At Gamma we have always approached deploying networks, engineered for the highest levels of service and availability and and everything we do is built to provide the optimum customer experience. We take a very robust approach to our infrastructure and service investments. That bodes well for the service offering and the kind of customer base that we're looking to develop in the APAC region.”

Part of that investment has been on setting up a full company presence in Australia. That includes establishing legal entities, network infrastructure and licenses, and hiring people locally. By recruiting people in region Gamma is equipped with local expertise and knowledge. That means many of the challenges faced by overseas companies seeking a local foothold are alleviated.

There will be local support with systems and services delivered using onshore infrastructure. Gamma partners with Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) using local regions. As part of the investment in the APAC region, some support will be handled from the Philippines.

“Working with a major cloud provider like OCI lets us scale. We recognise that data sovereignty is important and part of our focus on ensuring we meet all local regulatory requirements is using onshore services. We see that happening in Europe and the UK, so we'll take a similar approach as regulation mandates,” Mike says.

Gamma has lofty ambitions for the region. The company’s primary focus is working with cloud contact centre, UCaaS and CPaaS providers. While there are many companies who can provide some of these services, Mike says Gamma ability to provide every piece of the communications puzzle gives it a unique edge.

“Many service providers need to source different parts of a solution from multiple providers and stich them together,” Mike says. “We’re able to bring all the components together as part of a single unified solution through our channel partners or directly. We’ve already had success in Australia with our first few customers successfully onboarded.”

Over the next year, Mike and the new local team will be focussed on executing the company’s regional strategy and seeing a return on the significant investments they have made to establish its brand and presence in the ANZ market. More broadly across APAC, the company has licensed status in several other markets and there are ambitions to go further