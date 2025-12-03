Empowering Sustainability: Schneider Electric's Commitment to Driving Customer Success

In an era when sustainability is not just a goal but a necessity, Schneider Electric stands out as a leader in helping businesses navigate their sustainability journeys. Recognising the importance of value chain decarbonisation, Schneider Electric is dedicated to meeting customers where they are and empowering them to achieve their true potential.

Value chain decarbonisation represents one of the most significant opportunities to catalyse system-scale transformation towards a net-zero economy. Schneider Electric understands that decarbonising the value chain is not only crucial for the environment but also creates substantial opportunities for businesses. By focusing on sustainability, companies can enhance their competitive edge, meet regulatory requirements and contribute to global climate goals.

Schneider Electric recognises that every customer is at a different stage in their sustainability journey. Whether a business is just starting out or ready to take its sustainability initiatives to the next level, Schneider Electric provides tailored support to meet their specific needs.

Kick-Start Initiatives

For businesses at the beginning of their sustainability journey, Schneider Electric offers structured initiatives to help them get started. These include:

Sustainability School: Schneider Electric's Sustainability School provides digital learning opportunities to educate staff on sustainability practices and principles.

Sustainability Impact Awards: Businesses can apply for the annual Schneider Electric Sustainability Impact Awards, which recognise and celebrate outstanding sustainability achievements.

Events and Roundtables: Schneider Electric organises events and roundtables to establish thought leadership and share insights on sustainability investments.

Accelerate Efforts

For businesses looking to accelerate their sustainability efforts, Schneider Electric offers advanced tools and services to drive progress:

Trade-Off Tools and Emission Calculators: These tools help businesses design solutions that optimise energy efficiency and reduce carbon footprints.

Digital Services and Software: Integrating digital services and software for monitoring and maintenance enhances visibility and enables better decision-making regarding carbon footprint and asset longevity.

Cross-Vendor Solutions: Schneider Electric's solution engineering teams provide support to design cross-vendor solutions that meet sustainability goals.

Drive Growth and Revenue

For businesses ready to take their sustainability initiatives to the next level, Schneider Electric offers specialised programmes and funding opportunities:

Decarbonisation Programme: Access to Zeigo Activate and EcoStruxure IT Sustainability Dashboards helps businesses build comprehensive decarbonisation roadmaps.

Virtual Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs): Industry-wide virtual PPAs cement ongoing impact and leadership in sustainability.

Supply Chain Leadership: Schneider Electric's Sustainability Consulting Business provides funding to help set up supply chain decarbonisation programmes.

Recognised Leadership in Sustainability

Schneider Electric's commitment to sustainability is recognised globally. The company has consistently earned top marks in sustainability rankings, including:

Corporate Knights Global 100: Schneider Electric has been listed as one of the most sustainable corporations for 12 consecutive years.

Terra Carta Seal: Awarded in 2022 and 2025, this seal recognises global companies driving innovation and commitment towards sustainable markets.

Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP): Schneider Electric is the only company in its sector to be listed as an "A List" company for 12 consecutive years.

Schneider Electric's holistic approach to sustainability ensures that businesses, regardless of where they are on their journey, receive the support they need to achieve their goals.

By providing tailored initiatives, advanced tools and recognised leadership, Schneider Electric empowers its customers to decarbonise their operations, drive growth and contribute to a sustainable future by creating a net-zero economy and unlocking the full potential of sustainable business practices.