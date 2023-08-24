Driving down cloud costs during economic volatility with Kloudify Technologies

Working with the right partner enables businesses to control their cloud costs through measures such as vendor price comparisons, rate lock-ins, resource usage adjustments and licence optimisation.

Managing costs and optimising usage with Kloudify Technologies

For companies using the ubiquitous Microsoft 365 business applications suite, or the Microsoft Azure cloud platform, expert partners such Microsoft Cloud Solution Provider Kloudify Technologies are available to support cost management and utilisation objectives.

Kloudify Technologies provides a range of cloud migration, managed and cyber security services to businesses across Australia. “Our business helps clients maximise the value of their Microsoft cloud subscriptions,” explained Lizon Rahman, Director, Kloudify Technologies.

Reducing costs by identifying user types and using cloud features

Rahman cites two ways in which businesses can save on their Microsoft cloud services:

Employee profiling: a common scenario for many businesses is over purchasing or underutilising Microsoft 365 licences because they do not understand the needs of their employees. By participating in Kloudify Technologies’ licence optimisation workshop, businesses can obtain the information they need to conduct a granular evaluation of their user types and needs. They can then assign the right Microsoft 365 licence to each type. By tailoring licence acquisition to user requirements, businesses can reduce waste and achieve potential Microsoft 365 licence cost savings of up to 20%.

Leveraging cost-saving features: many businesses run workloads on Azure workloads without properly capitalising on the cost-saving measures available within the Azure ecosystem. By migrating Azure workloads to the Microsoft CSP subscription available through Kloudify Technologies, businesses can work with the partner to leverage reserved instances and other cost saving features to increase efficiency.

“With the right guidance and optimisation strategies in place, customers can expect a reduction of up to 10% in their Azure bill,” said Rahman. “If we consider the broader scope of Azure services and the potential for further enhancements of customer environments, cumulative savings can climb as high as 20%.”

Using the CSP model to achieve extensive benefits

Cloud service providers (CSPs) like Kloudify Technologies offer a wide range of benefits to customers, including:

competitive pricing: the scale CSPs achieve by managing multiple clients and their licences enables them to negotiate better pricing terms with vendors, resulting in potential volume discounts

flexible billing: Many CSPs offer monthly invoicing that differs from vendors’ less flexible options, enabling businesses to manage cash flow more effectively

custom packages: CSPs can tailor pricing packages to a business's unique needs, potentially offering better rates for bundled services.

bespoke packages: CSPs can curate service packages to a business’s specific requirements

add-ons and integrations: CSPs can offer additional software or integrations that enhance the core products of a leading vendor like Microsoft

direct support: businesses that purchase through a CSP can often access direct and priority support that enables them to resolve issues faster than may be possible when working directly with a vendor

expert consultation: CSPs often provide clients with proactive advice on best practices, optimisations and potential savings

ongoing optimisation: CSPs can continuously review a business’s licence utilisation and recommend adjustments. This helps businesses pay only for what they need and can scale seamlessly based on their requirements

cost management tools: many CSPs provide tools and dashboards that provide insights into a business’s cloud spending and opportunities to make savings

With Kloudify Technologies, businesses can optimise their Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Azure deployments to become more agile, innovative and efficient. This helps position them to meet the formidable challenges presented by economic change and digital transformation.