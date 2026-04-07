Don’t wait for 2027 – make your smart product security visible now

Australia’s smart device security label is coming and the pilot starts in October. For smart product manufacturers, suppliers or distributors, this is your chance to step through the certification process early, understand what’s coming and get your products ready. Join the pilot to get ahead of requirements and be recognised as a foundation participant. Expressions of interest are open now.

Australia’s national security label for smart devices is coming in 2027. When it lands, it will give customers a clear, recognisable signal of a product’s security credentials at the point of sale.

For smart product manufacturers, importers, suppliers and distributors, this marks a big shift. Security won’t sit in the fine print; it will be visible, comparable and part of the buying decision.

And you don’t have to wait until 2027 to prepare.

The pilot starts in October

An industry pilot begins in October 2026, with expressions of interest now open. This is your opportunity to step through the certification and labelling process ahead of the national launch.

As a pilot participant, you will:

Work through the assessment pathway and see how requirements apply in practice

Get a clear view of what’s needed to meet the standard

Prepare for pre-approval

Be recognised and promoted as a foundation participant in a scheme that puts product security front and centre.

A practical advantage

Joining the pilot gives you time and visibility. It’s a valuable opportunity to work directly with the project scheme team and test houses to learn and understand what’s needed and how to prepare and be tested for certification.

For organisations already investing in secure design, it’s a way to demonstrate (and promote) that commitment in a form customers and partners will recognise. Being named as a foundation participant signals leadership and not just compliance.

Your chance to get ahead

While 2027 may feel distant, the shift will be immediate once the label is in market. The pilot is your window to prepare.

If you’re manufacturing, importing, supplying or distributing connected products, this is the point to engage, while there’s still time to act.

Register your interest in joining the pilot now and make your smart device security visible before anyone else does.

Smart product security matters

Connected products are now embedded in everyday life, from appliances and wearables to home systems that are always on and often collecting data.

Security, however, is inconsistent. Research from Copper Horse found nearly 60 per cent of IoT manufacturers do not provide a clear way for security researchers to report vulnerabilities. Without transparency, issues persist and risks accumulate for both consumers and businesses.

The label addresses that gap. It provides a simple, credible way to identify products that meet robust, independently assessed security standards.

From design to delivery

A measure under the 2023 – 2030 Australian Cyber Security Strategy, the Security Labelling Scheme for Smart Devices is being co-developed by Connected Technology Alliance (formerly IoT Alliance Australia) in partnership with the Australian Government and in consultation with industry and consumer stakeholders.

The program is well advanced with a high level of industry and consumer engagement. The scheme design was completed in December 2025 and label design is underway and expected to be released in July this year.

We have big name manufacturers and test houses engaged in finalising the testing and compliance requirements. Importantly, the systems to support the labelling scheme will be available this September.

The pilot brings assessment, certification and labelling together in a real-world setting. For smart product manufacturers, suppliers and distributors, it’s an opportunity to test the process end to end, identify any gaps and be prepared when the label launches. Stay ahead of the pack and register your expression of interest here.