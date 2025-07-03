Delivering the digital education revolution with Orro

Preparing today’s students for fast-changing jobs, new technologies and social disruption is the formidable challenge confronting the education sector.

However, Orro, one of Australia’s leading end-to-end digital transformation partners, with an education footprint extending from childcare centres and schools to TAFE and universities, is embracing the opportunities these circumstances present.

The business has devised an education blueprint built on the belief that every learner, regardless of geography or background, deserves secure, equitable access to digital learning.

Stuart Long, Chief Technology Officer, Orro, points to the movement of core functions such as NAPLAN testing to online devices as an example of the importance of digital connectivity to classroom infrastructure.

Integrated solutions that deliver future-ready infrastructure

Orro enables initiatives such as this with integrated technology solutions tailored for education, that deliver secure, scalable and future-ready infrastructure.

Its solutions span networking, cloud, cybersecurity, collaboration and managed services, and the organisation says it is particularly trusted for its work in converged IT/OT environments and critical infrastructure.

“What sets Orro apart is our end-to-end approach, deep technical expertise, and strong local presence,” says Long.

“We are security-led in everything we do – not just securing systems, but ensuring that the operations they support are resilient, compliant, and future-ready.”

Closing gaps in infrastructure, security and accessibility

The pandemic proved to be a major catalyst for change in the education sector, with schools and universities transitioning rapidly to remote learning. However, the pace and scale of change exposed gaps in infrastructure, security and digital accessibility.

Thanks to technology partners like Orro working with the education sector, these gaps are being closed.

“What began as an emergency response has now become a foundation for modern education,” says Long. “Hybrid learning models – once considered temporary – are now central to how institutions operate and compete.

“Digital connectivity and secure access are no longer nice-to-haves; they are essential infrastructure, now considered “competitive differentiators” required to ensure consistent learning outcomes and staff retention.”

Strategic partnerships driving secure, scalable learning environments

Orro’s partnerships with leading technology providers — including Fortinet, Juniper Networks and Cisco — enable the company to design solutions that meet the specific needs of K-12 schools, universities and TAFEs. This provider-agnostic approach sees Orro connect and protect more than 1,000 educational institutions and over 800,000 students nationwide.

According to Long, two capabilities stand out in today’s learning environments:

· Wi-Fi 7, which significantly enhances connectivity, reliability and performance across large campus environments, and

· Converged network security architectures, which combine networking and security into a unified solution — simplifying operations while improving visibility, control and threat protection across increasingly complex hybrid learning ecosystems.

Long points to the importance of next-generation wireless in enabling new learning systems at universities and TAFE institutions, citing a current Orro project spanning a major TAFE network.

“Leveraging Wi-Fi 6E and Wi-Fi 7, the new infrastructure enables faster speeds, lower latency, and improved spectrum efficiency – ideal for high-density environments and the support of hybrid learning, AR/VR applications and industry simulators,” he says.

Private 5G networks extend coverage across the entire campus enabling automation and IoT integration, with high-bandwidth and low latency connectivity. This is ideal for smart campuses, autonomous systems, and research labs.

“In addition, augmented and virtual reality systems enable TAFEs and other vocational education and training organisations to enhance hands-on learning experiences at greater speed and lower cost. Students gain practical experience without physical constraints.”

Orro continues to work with educational institutions across Australia to secure and future-proof their digital platforms, as institutions navigate the shift toward more connected and flexible models of learning.

