Cyber Engineering launches at ctrl:cyber with former Shelde founders

ctrl:cyber has launched Cyber Engineering following the addition of former Shelde founders and senior delivery leaders to the organisation, expanding its service capability across complex enterprise environments.

The new capability is delivered by a close-knit group of specialists who were part of the core management and delivery team at Shelde, later known as Ampion and Wipro Shelde. The team has led and delivered cyber engineering programs for large Australian enterprises and government organisations, with experience across identity, architecture, cloud and hybrid integrations, and large-scale technical uplift.

Cyber Engineering supports the design, implementation, and operation of systems and controls across modern IT and cloud environments, combining advisory input with hands-on engineering delivery.

The capability strengthens how Ctrl supports organisations across penetration testing, governance, risk and compliance, and risk operations, enabling technical findings and recommendations to be implemented and maintained, with all delivery remaining onshore.

Steve Williams, Founder and CEO of Ctrl said the addition marked a significant milestone for the company.

“Having the guys choose to join ctrl:cyber is a genuine inflection point for us. They’ve built and led successful cyber businesses before, and the fact they’ve decided their next chapter is with Ctrl speaks volumes about what we’re building. We’ve been very deliberate in our growth, always waiting for the right people who can elevate us in a meaningful way, and they do exactly that. Our clients will now have access to the very best engineering capability in Australia, delivered by people who’ve done this at the highest level.”

About ctrl:cyber

ctrl:cyber is an Australian-owned and operated cybersecurity firm working with Australia’s leading organisations. Privately held and operating fully onshore, Ctrl delivers end-to-end cyber services across advisory, engineering, and operations. Learn more at ctrl.co

