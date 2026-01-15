ctrl:cyber strengthens sovereign cyber capability with elevenM acquisition

ctrl:cyber has acquired elevenM, strengthening its end-to-end sovereign capability and national footprint. The acquisition brings together two organisations with closely aligned values and deep expertise, while combining complementary capabilities to deliver greater impact.

elevenM is a Sydney-based team of 30 specialists, founded in 2016 by Peter Quigley and recognised for industry-leading advisory services supported by forward-thinking innovation. The acquisition expands Ctrl’s service offering through the addition of elevenM’s specialist capabilities across cyber advisory, privacy, and AI and data governance, while strengthening existing cybersecurity services.

The expansion reflects increasing demand from Australian organisations for a more integrated approach to cyber, privacy, data, and emerging AI governance, as regulatory and risk requirements continue to evolve.

From left to right: Campbell Dullard Du Chateau, COO, ctrl:cyber, Steve Williams, Founder & CEO, ctrl:cyber Melanie Marks, Director, elevenM, Peter Quigley, Director, elevenM

The acquisition follows the recent addition of high calibre talent to Ctrl, with former Shelde founders joining to lead a specialist cyber engineering team, who’s experience includes delivering capability at scale to Australia’s largest enterprise organisations operating in critical environments.

Commenting on the acquisition, Steve Williams, CEO and Founder of ctrl:cyber, said:

“Cyber risk today spans technology, data, privacy and increasingly AI, and organisations are looking for that to be addressed in a more connected way. The addition of elevenM brings deep expertise and complementary capability into the ctrl:cyber ecosystem – reflecting our clear focus on where client needs are heading, rather than where the market has been.”

The acquisition reflects Ctrl’s ambition to deliberately build a complete and integrated cybersecurity ecosystem, where specialist capability is added with intent and designed to work together over the long term. It forms part of a disciplined growth strategy focused on depth, integration, and sovereign delivery, rather than scale for its own sake.

Looking ahead to 2026, Ctrl enters its next phase of growth with a clear strategy and the organisational maturity to execute it. The business is well positioned to continue its disciplined approach to expansion, including further M&A where there is strong strategic alignment, as it invests in specialist capability to support long-term delivery across Australia.