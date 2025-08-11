Australian businesses leverage 5G to unlock their full potential

Misconceptions around the cost of deploying and maintaining 5G Wireless Wide Area Networks (WWANs) are stopping Australian businesses from embracing 5G to power disruptive technologies and drive innovation.

As Australian businesses compete on a global stage, 5G's performance, reliability and scalability empowers them to scale, innovate, and boost productivity.

The benefits of 5G connectivity are clear to Australian enterprises, with more than 87 per cent recognising it will help position the nation as a world-class industrial and technology leader, according to Ericsson's recent Australia’s Enterprise State of Connectivity 2025 survey.

With 5G offering faster speeds, lower latency, increased capacity and enhanced reliability, more than 85 per cent of the 500 businesses surveyed agree that this new era of connectivity will help unlock business innovation and is required to accelerate R&D initiatives.

The survey revealed that more than 40 per cent of Australian businesses are investing in 5G to enable initiatives like AI, machine learning and edge computing, yet many others are yet to make headway in their 5G journey.

Ignoring 5G risks falling behind

The main barrier to investing in 5G is the perceived cost of deploying and maintaining 5G wireless network connectivity, with nearly 48 per cent of respondents flagging this.

Concern around cost seems paradoxical, as the world becomes more digital and many use cases for dependable 5G – such as industrial IoT, process automation and real-time analytics – move from pilot projects into core business operations, says John Boladian, Vice President, Asia Pacific with Ericsson Enterprise Wireless Solutions.

Survey respondents recognise the business impact of network unreliability, which 5G could address through its speed to activation and reduced downtime compared to fixed line solutions.

A direct rise in operational expenses as a result of network unreliability was noted by 49 per cent of respondents, while 48 per cent saw network unreliability diminish their ability to innovate, respond to market demands or scale quickly. Greater levels of waste, reputational damage and financial loss were also attributed to unreliable network connectivity.

"Concern about the cost of 5G is surprising when not having the reliability and speed of 5G clearly costs some Australian businesses so much," Boladian says. "Not to mention the improved ROI, considering that the long-term total cost of ownership of a 5G network is actually less than a fixed line network."

"By not investing in 5G, enterprises risk falling further behind industry peers who are leveraging reliable, high-performance wireless networks as a driver of innovation and operational efficiency."

Embracing 5G doesn't require going it alone

A lack of skills required to deploy and manage the network infrastructure was cited by 40 per cent of enterprises holding off on embracing 5G, while 39 per cent identify hardware complexity as a leading barrier. Integration issues, blending new 5G capabilities with existing IT and OT systems, add another layer of inertia.

While businesses are right to identify such challenges, Boladian says their concerns reveal that they may fail to recognise the benefits of managed 5G WWAN solutions.

"There are cloud-based tools available for businesses to manage 5G Wireless Wide Area Network connectivity from a single pane of glass, but they also don't have to manage it alone," he says.

"They can engage with partners offering managed 5G solutions that simplify configuration, automate updates, and reduce the burden on in-house network administrators."

Relying on 5G doesn't mean ignoring satellite

The fact that 5G WWAN can work in unison with other connectivity options such as satellite should reassure survey respondents expressing concerns about coverage.

Findings showed that more than 30 per cent of Australian organisations either use satellite connectivity together with cellular connectivity, or plan to use satellite in the future, with many of those based in regional or rural parts of the country.

Modern WWAN platforms deliver built-in resilience, with intelligent routers offering cellular, Wi-Fi and satellite failover. In fact, 5G can even help keep typically high satellite costs down, if used in combination with 5G and only in cases where devices move in and out of cellular blackspots, Boladian says.

"Relying completely on satellite comes with its own challenges in terms of cost and performance, but using satellite strategically alongside 5G ensures the best of both worlds," he says.

"This kind of reliable connectivity, built on a foundation of 5G, ensures maximum uptime and enables lean IT teams to focus on more strategic priorities instead of troubleshooting connectivity issues."

