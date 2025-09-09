Are you ready for AI & data without the risk? The answer awaits you at the Melbourne Synology Solution Day

Imagine an AI assistant for your entire business running on a private cloud right in your office — or even on your desk — finding files, drafting reports and devising brilliant new business plans, with your data completely under your control.

This glimpse of the future isn’t science fiction. It’s just one of the thrilling innovations in a world of business opportunities that Australian organisations will soon experience up close for themselves.

Synology Solution Day, a premier event to empower Australian technology partners and end users, will be held on 18 September at the five-star Hotel Chadstone Melbourne. It is a unique opportunity to see how Synology is redefining data solutions all the way from the home, to small and mid-market businesses and, increasingly, in the enterprise and public sector.

Joanne Weng, Director of International Business, says Synology has evolved far beyond its origins as a Network Attached Storage (NAS) vendor. Today, it provides comprehensive, reliable data solutions for everyone, spanning data storage, backup and recovery, surveillance, collaboration - and even AI.

“Everyone is talking about AI writing documents, summarising meetings or generating insight from oceans of data,” says Weng.

“But the key question is: Where does the data go? Who really owns it?”

‘True Sovereign’ IT is not what you think: Panel for leaders seeking balance

Business leaders concerned about safeguarding their corporate artificial intellectual property will benefit from the Sovereignty panel discussion that will probe experts for insights, best practices and proven solutions. This thought-provoking conversation, chaired by former IT editor of The Age and Sydney Morning Herald, Nate Cochrane, will challenge business leaders to reconsider what ‘True Sovereignty’ looks like.

The expert panellists will be:

Edwin Lampugnani – Airhealth, founder, CEO and senior research fellow led the creation of Australia’s most comprehensive and responsive air quality indexes to help respiratory illness sufferers live safe and healthy lives. Data collection and storage is the backbone of the Airhealth solution, and its protection paramount to its success.

Grant Crough – LEAP Strategies, co-founder and CISO left IBM to start a managed service provider focused on cybersecurity from the customer’s perspective. Grant approaches cybersecurity through the CISO’s eyes as his guides Australian businesses on their technology journeys.

Neil Shan – IT-Ecosystems, founder and MD deploys his knowledge of development and system administration to help SMBs on their cloud and network infrastructures. Over the past 10 years as a Synology partner, Neil has educated customers on the importance of data sovereignty and risks of storing data in public cloud.

By applying their unique lenses to the topic of what makes a solution ‘sovereign’, delegates will hear how to achieve compliant, safe and lower-risk IT without compromise, Weng said.

“You can collaborate, share and even video call securely with AI as your assistant while your data stays completely under your control. That's the next chapter we're opening. And it's something attendees will get to experience firsthand at Synology Solution Day.”

In AI era, cost-effective cybersecurity & compliance core to Synology value

The vendor is also pioneering ‘Sovereign AI’ to empower Australian businesses to own and control their AI future. Synology’s AI Console detects and masks sensitive information before it’s sent to public cloud AI providers, allowing businesses to leverage its benefits without exposing sensitive data.

Weng says cybersecurity is a foundational commitment for Synology, with dedicated teams and programs such as its Product Security Incident Response Team (PSIRT) to patch critical vulnerabilities in under 24 hours.

Synology's ‘sovereign risk solutions stack’ helps users fulfil governance, risk and compliance (GRC) mandates. Many Australian organisations prefer not to store sensitive data in the cloud for competitive, legal and regulatory compliance. This makes Synology's on-premises storage with integrated apps and a burgeoning constellation of third-party app store developers a predictable alternative that tamps down costs while enforcing strict policies for control and governance.

Synology Solution Day is packed with insights and demonstrations, key sessions including:

Revolutionising Enterprise Storage for a Data-Driven Future

Secure Collaboration Built for Data Sovereignty

Rethinking Cyber Resilience in the Age of Relentless Attacks

From Recording to Response: Smarter Surveillance for Modern Security

“In markets like Australia where cost efficiency, regulatory compliance and data sovereignty are paramount, our approach ensures that data stays local, protected and easy to manage — while giving enterprises the flexibility to grow with confidence.”

Don't miss your opportunity to learn how Synology’s innovations help your business to thrive, connect with peers and experts, and understand how to protect, manage and maximise your IT with confidence.

Register now for Synology Solution Day in Melbourne or ask your Synology representative to secure your seat at this exciting peek at the future of your IT. And visit YouTube to watch the whole interview with Joanne Weng.