APT Travel Group grows online sales 175% with Contentful-powered digital transformation

A high-end redesign for the highest-end travel experiences

After a successful pilot in early 2024, APT Group and Merkle began a full-scale migration to Contentful. They also took this opportunity to redesign their websites, adding higher-quality imagery of specific destinations and lux accommodations from cabins to cruise ships. By December that same year, they had all six brand-specific websites up and running with a localized version of each one in six languages, for a total of 36 websites.

"The volume of assets we needed to bring together and reformat to support the redesign was enormous. Historically, this would have been impossible, but with Contentful, our product team was able to really own that part of the project. And they completed it in 3 days!” said Elle Davidson, Digital Product Owner at APT Travel Group.

Contentful and Bynder are also allowing the product team to adjust the size, focus, and quality of media without leaving Contentful, which has dramatically helped speed up the process.

“We've just released a collection of new, high-end cruises. With Contentful, there is richer imagery and more details on what’s included in specific tour packages and who will be guiding customers throughout that experience,” noted Davidson.

The redesigned photo-forward websites gained immediate traction. APT Travel Group saw an immediate increase in customer engagement — a 175% increase in online transactions and a 15% increase in basket size.

“We’re having thousands more inquiries into our travel experiences, and our team is having to ramp up service. Exceeding our original expectations for the project has opened up a larger conversation about how to improve our lead life cycle,” added Strachan.