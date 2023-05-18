Announcing the 2022-23 IoT Awards finalists

We are excited to announce the finalists of the 2022-23 IoT Awards, the official awards program of IoT Alliance Australia, Australia’s peak industry body for Internet of Things (IoT), and IoT Hub.

The entries provide a snapshot of how IoT is being used to advance management of Australian energy and water networks, operational efficiency in multiple industries and modernise government services, among many other uses.

Finalists described work to deploy thousands of meters and sensors across a water distribution network to improve management of water and utility operations, and work to reduce the cost of remote metering of energy by extending the life of energy meters.

They touted the application of an electricity network digital twin model and flood modelling with near real-time input, and the use of satellite groundwater telemetry to protect natural resources.

Finalists were also responsible for a lifesaving digital healthcare project, provision of real-time data to councils to aid traffic management, and advanced monitoring of food refrigeration to help a major fast-food retailer reduce food waste.

Entries were submitted by the likes of Endeavour Energy, Southern Ports, The University of Newcastle, Local Government Association of Queensland, Western Sydney University, Thinxtra, Outcomex, Keltech IoT, Telstra and many others.

Nominated projects involved the likes of the McDonald's, NSW Department of Primary Industries, Jemena, Department of Water and Environmental Regulation in Western Australia, Transport for NSW, among others.

If your entry isn’t a finalist, that does not mean the judges thought it was without merit. Separating the nominations was not always straightforward and some nominees only just missed out on being named finalists. Thank you for giving the judges the opportunity to learn more about your achievements.

The IoT Awards winners will be announced over networking drinks and canapes at the culmination of the 2023 IoT Impact conference, at 5.30pm on May 23 at the International Convention Centre in Sydney.

Thank you also to the award judges who brought valuable knowledge in key domains to the judging process.

We also thank IoT Skills Australia and KPMG Australia for making the 2022-23 IoT Awards possible though their sponsorship.

The 2023 IoT Awards finalists

Smart Places & Infrastructure

A digital utility at scale – building a sophisticated digital and customer network (submitted by South East Water)

Building trade capacity through real-time tracking (submitted by Southern Ports)

Night-time spaces: safety through activation (submitted by The University of Newcastle)

AI Road Condition Assessment (submitted by Local Government Association of Queensland)

Smart parks can cool our cities (submitted by Western Sydney University)

Food & Agriculture

Farmdeck: Monitoring fridge sensors (submitted by Outcomex)

WAND - Spray Hazard Warning System (submitted by Goanna Ag)

Farms of the Future pilot (FoTF) integrations (submitted by Pairtree Intelligence)



Water category

Utilising remote satellite groundwater telemetry to protect natural resources (submitted by Ontoto)

IoTerop: How to create sustainable NB-IoT smart water meters (submitted by IoTerop)

Non-urban water meter monitoring with Sigsense (submitted by Kallipr)

Energy

Meter Data Logger Program (submitted by Telstra on behalf of Jemena)

Using a network digital twin for digital emergency response and resilience (submitted by Endeavour Energy)

CoreLogic energy awareness (submitted Conexie)

Keltech IoT DDN (Dual Distribution Network) solution (submitted by Keltech IoE)

Research

Next generation RF and antenna technologies for enhancing connectivity in rural and remote areas (submitted by University of Technology Sydney, UTS)

AI Playground by meldCX, University of South Australia and Intel (submitted by meldCX)

Health

Heart of the Nation (submitted by Inauro)

Delivering assistive IoT technology to aged care residents (submitted by Telstra)

Plumb Guard MkIV BLE plumbers’ safety protection from electrocution (submitted by Successful Endeavours)



Manufacturing

Bodd - 3D Body Scanners (submitted by Bodd Technologies)

Voyager (submitted by Secure Parking, a Park24 company)

Using IoT solutions to remotely update air-conditioning systems at Seeley International (submitted by DiUS)

Construction

coaXion ValU monitoring solution (submitted by coaXion)

UpHire - safer use of EWPs (submitted by Inauro)

Keltech IoT LOC (Label On a Cable) (submitted by Keltech IoE)

Transport

IoT-enabled Parcel Cage tracking solution for inventory management and loss prevention via Thinxtra’s 0G network (submitted by Thinxtra)

Move IoT. A movement based IoT initiative that improves active transport spaces for the people of NSW (submitted by Secure Agility)

Transport Deck: Pick-up and drop-off bays within NSW (submitted by Outcomex)

The IoT Awards winners will be announced at the culmination of the 2023 IoT Impact conference on May 23 at the International Convention Centre in Sydney. See the agenda and purchase tickets to IoT Impact 2023.