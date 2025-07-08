AI and ML use cases drive change in technology roles in WA: M&T Resources

Western Australian organisations are changing roles within existing teams to require skills that support use-case driven approaches to AI and ML, according to staffing specialist M&T Resources, which recently opened an office in the west.

“While large enterprise and public sector organisations on the east coast are embracing AI at scale, Western Australia is taking a more targeted, use-case-driven approach–particularly within mining, energy and logistics, where operational efficiencies and predictive insights offer real ROI,” explained Kevin Howell, regional manager, Perth, M&T Resources.

To support this model, these organisations are upskilling existing teams by changing traditional roles into hybrid positions that require data fluency, AI-enablement or automation integration capabilities, Howell added. This approach prevails particularly in sectors characterised by lean operations and strict compliance requirements.

“Western Australian organisations will continue to focus on practical, value-led innovation–creating growing demand for professionals who can bridge the gap between business need and technical innovation,” he said. “For recruiters, this means evolving with the market: understanding emerging skills, advising on realistic workforce planning, and staying closely aligned to industry trends.”

A resilient, powerful economy prompts launch

Howell pointed to the resilience and momentum of Western Australia’s tech sector as behind M&T Resources’ decision to open an office in the state.

The recruitment specialist has put together a team with more than 50 years’ experience spanning boutique consultancies, large agencies and internal talent functions. Combined, this group has forged networks spanning industries central to the state’s economy, including mining and resources, government, health and not-for-profit.

“Our experience means that we’re outcome-focused and relationship-led,” said Howell. “Our team’s track record includes successfully placing senior transformation leaders into multi-year S/4HANA programs, building entire project teams for cloud modernisation rollouts, and rapidly mobilising skilled resources for major government initiatives.

“Clients value our ability to move with pace while never compromising on quality, and talent chooses us because we offer meaningful opportunities, not just job listings.”

NRI ANZ relationship extends WA reach

M&T Resources is part of NRI ANZ, a leading digital consultancy and IT services provider, and Howell believes the relationship significantly enhances the recruitment specialist’s reach and capability in Western Australia.

“Our partnership with NRI allows us to operate as an embedded recruitment arm within major programs of work - providing trusted talent solutions across contract, permanent, and project-based demand,” he said. “This gives us early visibility into emerging workforce needs tied to large-scale initiatives.”

Opportunities across a range of sectors

M&T Resources has identified extensive opportunities across the board in Western Australia, from established mining and energy operators doubling down on automation and data-driven operations, through to an increasingly sophisticated startup and scaleup community, particularly in areas such as agricultural tech, cleantech and digital health.

Large-scale transformation programs across government and enterprise, including cloud migrations, ERP modernisations such as SAP S/4HANA rollouts, cybersecurity uplifts and enterprise-wide digital strategy implementations, are fuelling demand for talent.

Aligning with the shift in recruitment

M&T Resources also brings to the table a modern recruitment model that eschews a reactive, process-heavy approach for a more proactive, data-informed and relationship-led stance. “Today’s clients expect recruiters to act as strategic partners, not merely talent suppliers,” said Howell. “That means understanding broader workforce planning, advising on skills gaps and bringing forward curated shortlists backed by insights, not just availability.

“On the candidate side, expectations have also changed,” he added. “Skilled IT professionals are looking for more than just a role - they want alignment with values, career growth, flexibility, and impact. This requires recruiters to focus on long-term relationship building, employer branding, and personalised engagement.”

In recruitment, AI-driven change is not all on the client side. Thanks to AI, analytics and automation, recruitment specialists such as M&T Resources can streamline elements such as sourcing and initial screening, enabling individual recruiters to focus on high value tasks. “The real value of recruitment now lies in market intelligence, storytelling, negotiation and navigating the subtleties of culture and fit,” said Howell.

“With Western Australian organisations looking for strategic partners that can help scale capability quickly, M&T Resources is well positioned to bring national networks, a local focus, and industry expertise to the table,” he concluded. “We understand the unique demands of the local market, from sourcing specialist technology talent in remote project environments to supporting organisations through complex digital transformations.”

