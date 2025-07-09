A Hybrid IT Revolution paves the way for sustainability and innovation

As artificial intelligence (AI) transforms the way hybrid IT integrates on-premises and cloud infrastructure, it is crucial to focus on the key drives enabling this shift to fully realise its potential.

Rather than treating AI deployment as merely a project or service, a more holistic approach involves building and deploying AI strategies. This includes a focus on both infrastructure and energy efficiency making way for a sustainable and innovative future.

The AI Opportunity in ANZ

Australia and New Zealand's AI market is poised for significant growth across a range of industries, according to the TRA ANZ AI Market Map Analysis. Key findings include:

Mining, Oil and Gas: With 75% of companies in this sector indicating broad investment in AI, 2-3% of IT spending is expected to be directed towards AI in 2025. Predictive maintenance, real-time monitoring and AI-augmented exploration are among the key use cases.

Retail: A focus on personalised product recommendations, demand forecasting and AI-powered customer service will see an estimated 12-13% of IT spending dedicated to AI in the retail sector

Electricity: Significant investments in smart grid management, predictive maintenance and energy optimisation will see AI spending reach a projected 2-3% of IT budgets.

Healthcare: Personalised medicine, telemedicine enhancements and predictive analytics for patient outcomes are among key applications, with 4-5% of IT spending is expected to be allocated to AI.

Infrastructure and Energy Efficiency are the cornerstones of Hybrid IT

As edge computing, AI and IoT reshape how businesses operate in every sector, infrastructure and energy efficiency are paramount in the rapidly evolving Hybrid IT landscape.

These technologies enable real-time data processing, reduce latency and enhance operational efficiency, making them indispensable for modern enterprises.

As a global leader in energy management and automation, Schneider Electric's commitment to sustainability and innovation is evident in its approach to Hybrid IT Solutions. By leveraging cutting-edge digital tools and technologies, Schneider Electric is not only optimising energy usage but also ensuring that the infrastructure is robust and scalable.

The Role of Edge Computing in Distributed Architectures

Edge computing is a critical component of the Hybrid IT ecosystem. Amid increasingly distributed architectures, the ability to process data closer to the source is critical. Embracing edge computing reduces the reliance on centralised data centres, minimises latency and enhances the overall efficiency of IT operations.

The benefits of edge computing are clear across many industries, according to the TRA ANZ AI Market Map Analysis. For example, in the manufacturing sector it enables real-time monitoring and optimisation of production processes. In the healthcare industry, it facilitates remote patient monitoring and telemedicine services, ensuring timely and efficient care delivery.

Building a Robust Ecosystem with Integrated Partners

Many businesses find that a successful Hybrid IT transformation requires a collaborative approach rather than undertaking the transformation independently. Schneider Electric's integrated ecosystem has more than 150,000 partners around the globe including consultants, vendors, managed service providers (MSPs) and alliances where all play a pivotal role in the implementation of the right Hybrid IT solution to match different outcomes.

The TRA report highlights the importance of these partnerships in enabling AI-driven solutions. For example, in the energy sector, AI can optimise grid management and predict maintenance to reduce downtime and improve reliability. In retail, AI-driven analytics can enhance customer experiences and streamline supply chain operations.

Leveraging Best-in-Class Digital Tools and Technologies

The use of best-in-class digital tools and technologies reflects Schneider Electric's commitment to innovation. These tools not only bring partners together but also facilitate the development of cohesive and efficient ecosystems which integrate AI, IoT and edge computing.

In the mining industry, AI and IoT are used to monitor equipment health and optimise resource extraction. Meanwhile, In the water management sector, AI and IoT underpin digital twins and predictive analytics to enhance operational efficiency and sustainability.

The Hybrid IT revolution presents a unique opportunity to drive sustainability and innovation. Focusing on infrastructure and energy efficiency, which leverages the power of edge computing and AI, unlocks a future that is both sustainable and technologically advanced. With its integrated ecosystem of partners and cutting-edge digital tools, Schneider Electric is at the forefront of this transformation.