Digital transformation best practice for Australian businesses

What is zero trust cybersecurity?

By on
What is zero trust cybersecurity?

Content sponsored by Fortinet.

Many cyber security experts recommend a zero trust strategy, but what does that mean in practise?

To find out, we spoke to Cornelius Mare, Director Security Solutions at Fortinet, and Glenn Maiden, Director Threat Intelligence at FortiGuard Labs ANZ.

They talk about zero trust from their perspective and the key considerations for organisations. They also discuss how to get started with zero trust security.

The conversation touches on data identification, architecture segmentation, automation, password hygiene and other topics.

Watch the rest of our discussion with Fortinet here.

Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
cyber security cybersecurity digital nation fortinet sponsored content zero trust

More from iTnews Digital Nation

Putting cyber security basics in place

Putting cyber security basics in place

 By Staff Writer
Resetting cyber security for the new threat landscape

Resetting cyber security for the new threat landscape

 By Staff Writer
Redesign your cybersecurity like employees are not coming back

Redesign your cybersecurity like employees are not coming back

 By Staff Writer
What COVID means for cybersecurity strategy

What COVID means for cybersecurity strategy

 By Staff Writer

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?