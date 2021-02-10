Digital transformation best practice for Australian businesses

What conversations should executives be having about cyber security?

By on
A big data breach will get executives talking about cyber security. But they can be more proactive.

We asked Fortinet’s experts about this and you can watch their answers below. The conversation ranges from such topics as visibility and accountability to procedures, metrics and controls.

But it seems motivation is still an overriding issue. Medium and large organisations Fortinet deals with treat cyber security as a competitive advantage rather than a cost, say the company’s experts.

Watch the rest of our discussion with Fortinet here.

