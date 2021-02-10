Digital transformation best practice for Australian businesses

Tackling cybersecurity in 2021

By on
Tackling cybersecurity in 2021

Content sponsored by Fortinet.

Organisations made rapid changes to IT systems during the height of the pandemic, but are those changes secure and manageable?

In the video below, we discuss this with Fortinet experts. They predict IT consolidation as organisations try to simplify and secure sprawling hybrid environments.

In 2021, they also expect continued convergence of OT and IT technology environments. And they anticipate more use of the technology acronyms SOAR, SASE, XDR and SD-WAN.

Watch the rest of our discussion with Fortinet here.

Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
cyber security cybersecurity digital nation fortinet sponsored content

More from iTnews Digital Nation

What conversations should executives be having about cyber security?

What conversations should executives be having about cyber security?

 By Staff Writer
What is zero trust cybersecurity?

What is zero trust cybersecurity?

 By Staff Writer
Putting cyber security basics in place

Putting cyber security basics in place

 By Staff Writer
Resetting cyber security for the new threat landscape

Resetting cyber security for the new threat landscape

 By Staff Writer

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?