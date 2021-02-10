Tackling cybersecurity in 2021

Content sponsored by Fortinet.

Organisations made rapid changes to IT systems during the height of the pandemic, but are those changes secure and manageable?

In the video below, we discuss this with Fortinet experts. They predict IT consolidation as organisations try to simplify and secure sprawling hybrid environments.

In 2021, they also expect continued convergence of OT and IT technology environments. And they anticipate more use of the technology acronyms SOAR, SASE, XDR and SD-WAN.

