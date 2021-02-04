Putting cyber security basics in place

Content sponsored by Fortinet.

Many security attacks in 2020 exploited organisations’ lack of cyber hygiene, according to Fortinet. We explore what organisations can do about that in part two of our interview with Fortinet below.

In the video, we learn that decades-old vulnerabilities were being targeted by many attackers in 2020.

And we discuss having a cyber security baseline, the importance of sharing intelligence and how Fortinet is assisting organisations tackle these challenges.

The discussion also touches on the solutions available to small businesses for dealing with these issues.

