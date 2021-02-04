Digital transformation best practice for Australian businesses

Putting cyber security basics in place

By on
Putting cyber security basics in place

Content sponsored by Fortinet.

Many security attacks in 2020 exploited organisations’ lack of cyber hygiene, according to Fortinet. We explore what organisations can do about that in part two of our interview with Fortinet below.

In the video, we learn that decades-old vulnerabilities were being targeted by many attackers in 2020.

And we discuss having a cyber security baseline, the importance of sharing intelligence and how Fortinet is assisting organisations tackle these challenges.

The discussion also touches on the solutions available to small businesses for dealing with these issues.

Watch part 1 of the discussion here and the rest of the series here.

Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
baseline cyber hygiene cyber security cybersecurity digital nation fortinet sponsored content

More from iTnews Digital Nation

Resetting cyber security for the new threat landscape

Resetting cyber security for the new threat landscape

 By Staff Writer
Redesign your cybersecurity like employees are not coming back

Redesign your cybersecurity like employees are not coming back

 By Staff Writer
What COVID means for cybersecurity strategy

What COVID means for cybersecurity strategy

 By Staff Writer
Why companies fail at picking cloud modernisation partners

Why companies fail at picking cloud modernisation partners

 By Jade

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?