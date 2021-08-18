Digital transformation best practice for Australian businesses

Project prioritisation requires strong governance

By on
Portfolio selection prioritisation at Revenue NSW is a straightforward process, because a clear framework determines strategic priorities. But when it comes to finessing competing priorities between multiple projects competing for shared resources, the approach is more complex. 

Kathleen Mackay, Chief Digital Officer at Revenue NSW, spoke to iTnews Digital Nation about how the organisation prioritises its finite human capital and funding resources.  

