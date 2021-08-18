Organisation shift to cross functional teams drives further innovation at hipages: CEO
By Velvet-Belle Templeman , Andrew Birmingham on Aug 18, 2021 5:00AM
Australia’s leading online platform for tradespeople, hipages, took a major organisational pivot over the last 18 months to protect and improve its capacity for tech-led product innovation as the business scaled.
According to CEO and co-founder Roby Sharon-Zipser, the shift to a new cross functional team environment ensured the business, currently valued at $416 million, was able to execute on its strategy.